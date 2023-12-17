Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen did not pose enough threat on Rangers in Viaplay Cup final

Stefan Gartenmann bemoaned a lack of end product which he felt was Aberdeen’s undoing in the Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

The Dons suffered a 1-0 defeat at Hampden Park, with Gers skipper James Tavernier netting the winner 14 minutes from time.

In a largely scrappy final, the Reds offered little threat on Jack Butland’s goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Danish defender Gartenmann felt his side failed to cause Philippe Clement’s side enough problems on the day.

Gartenmann said: “We didn’t have what it took. We needed to test their goalkeeper and defence a bit more.

“We had the feeling whenever we got close to their box and in there that there was something to be picked up there.

“But obviously we didn’t create the chance or chances and the stress in their box that was needed.

“They were just a little bit better at doing that at the other end.

“I think we gave everything out there, it wasn’t the effort we lacked, it was the quality in the last few situations.

“The little touch in the box, the cross hitting the right player, the pass in the deciding situations.

“We had a few counter attacks where the pass just needed to have that little bit extra finish to it.

“That was probably the difference between us and Rangers.”

Fine margins could easily have fallen Reds’ way

Extra-time increasingly looked like a possibility at the national stadium, until Tavernier bundled home the winner from a Borna Barisic cross.

Despite the lack of pressure on Rangers’ goal, Gartenmann insists Barry Robson’s side were firmly in with a chance of getting the all-important breakthrough as the match wore on.

The 26-year-old added: “There are two teams on the pitch. They defended well and we had difficulties creating chances.

“On any other given day this could be a 0-0 game and then you’re into extra time and who knows? It can turn the other way.

“We could have those small margins that turn the game in our favour.

“In the league and in the cups, getting the first goal is crucial. We have seen it so many times.

“It is so difficult coming back from 1-0 behind. That’s my take on it.”

Dons’ focus returns to league action

After missing out on a first cup triumph since 2014, Aberdeen’s focus will now return to league action when they host Livingston on Wednesday.

It kick-starts a busy festive schedule, with three of their next four matches at Pittodrie.

With the Dons sitting 10th in the Premiership table, Gartenmann feels it is vital they bounce back with a run of momentum in the league.

He added: “It’s all of those feelings right now. It’s frustration, it’s disappointment.

“But we also see it as an opportunity. That feeling we have in there right now, we need to try and avoid that as much as possible.

“That’s the worst feeling you can have as a football player.

“We need to now go and remember that feeling and try and avoid it as much as possible.

“I wouldn’t say luckily, but there is another game on Wednesday.

“That is the perfect chance to get back up.

“We can sit in there and feel sorry for ourselves, and we probably will for the next hour, but then we have to move on.

“Football is tough, there will always be a loser in a final like this and today it was us.

“We just need to take it out on Livingston on Wednesday, that’s the only thing we can do right now.”