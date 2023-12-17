Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen did not pose enough threat on Rangers in Viaplay Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen did not pose enough threat on Rangers in Viaplay Cup final

The Reds were defeated at Hampden Park, courtesy of James Tavernier's second half goal.

By Andy Skinner
Stefan Gartenmann following Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann following Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS

Stefan Gartenmann bemoaned a lack of end product which he felt was Aberdeen’s undoing in the Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

The Dons suffered a 1-0 defeat at Hampden Park, with Gers skipper James Tavernier netting the winner 14 minutes from time.

In a largely scrappy final, the Reds offered little threat on Jack Butland’s goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Danish defender Gartenmann felt his side failed to cause Philippe Clement’s side enough problems on the day.

Gartenmann said: “We didn’t have what it took. We needed to test their goalkeeper and defence a bit more.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann. Image: Shutterstock

“We had the feeling whenever we got close to their box and in there that there was something to be picked up there.

“But obviously we didn’t create the chance or chances and the stress in their box that was needed.

“They were just a little bit better at doing that at the other end.

“I think we gave everything out there, it wasn’t the effort we lacked, it was the quality in the last few situations.

“The little touch in the box, the cross hitting the right player, the pass in the deciding situations.

“We had a few counter attacks where the pass just needed to have that little bit extra finish to it.

“That was probably the difference between us and Rangers.”

Fine margins could easily have fallen Reds’ way

Extra-time increasingly looked like a possibility at the national stadium, until Tavernier bundled home the winner from a Borna Barisic cross.

Despite the lack of pressure on Rangers’ goal, Gartenmann insists Barry Robson’s side were firmly in with a chance of getting the all-important breakthrough as the match wore on.

Stefan Gartenmann in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old added: “There are two teams on the pitch. They defended well and we had difficulties creating chances.

“On any other given day this could be a 0-0 game and then you’re into extra time and who knows? It can turn the other way.

“We could have those small margins that turn the game in our favour.

“In the league and in the cups, getting the first goal is crucial. We have seen it so many times.

“It is so difficult coming back from 1-0 behind. That’s my take on it.”

Dons’ focus returns to league action

After missing out on a first cup triumph since 2014, Aberdeen’s focus will now return to league action when they host Livingston on Wednesday.

It kick-starts a busy festive schedule, with three of their next four matches at Pittodrie.

With the Dons sitting 10th in the Premiership table, Gartenmann feels it is vital they bounce back with a run of momentum in the league.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson applauds the fans after the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “It’s all of those feelings right now. It’s frustration, it’s disappointment.

“But we also see it as an opportunity. That feeling we have in there right now, we need to try and avoid that as much as possible.

“That’s the worst feeling you can have as a football player.

“We need to now go and remember that feeling and try and avoid it as much as possible.

“I wouldn’t say luckily, but there is another game on Wednesday.

“That is the perfect chance to get back up.

“We can sit in there and feel sorry for ourselves, and we probably will for the next hour, but then we have to move on.

“Football is tough, there will always be a loser in a final like this and today it was us.

“We just need to take it out on Livingston on Wednesday, that’s the only thing we can do right now.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Graeme Shinnie in action against Rangers' James Tavernier. Image: SNS
Aberdeen v Rangers player ratings as Dons suffer defeat in Viaplay Cup final
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Rangers' James Tavernier in action at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen veterans Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes will help team-mates channel Viaplay Cup…
Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Hard against 12 men', or 'deserved' loss due to 'negative' tactics? - Aberdeen fans…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson applauds the fans after the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to deliver more finals after Viaplay Cup Hampden heartache
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rochard Jensen look dejected as Rangers' James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's trophy dream ends with 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: A chance for the Dons class of 2023 to live forever…
Aberdeen's Paul Mason (4th right) beats 'keeper Chris Woods and defender Richard Gough (bandaged head) to open the scoring in the League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend Paul Mason explains journey from working on a building site to League…
Billy Stark in action for Aberdeen during the 1985-86 season.
'I was euphoric': Billy Stark reflects on scoring in Aberdeen's 1985 League Cup final…
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eva Thomson in action against Hibs in the SWPL.
Clint Lancaster acknowledges gulf in 'levels' as Aberdeen Women suffer 7-0 defeat to Hibernian…
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender James McGarry's parents travel from New Zealand to cheer him on in…

Conversation