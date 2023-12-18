PICTURES: Were you part of the travelling Aberdeen support cheering on Barry Robson’s defeated Dons at Hampden?

Aberdeen fans backed their team in big numbers at Hampden on Sunday – and our photographer captured images of the Red Army before and during the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

Although the afternoon ultimately ended in a demoralising 1-0 defeat for Barry Robson’s side, here are the best pictures of 19,500-strong Dons support who travelled to Glasgow for the game.

Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.