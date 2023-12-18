PICTURES: Were you part of the travelling Aberdeen support cheering on Barry Robson’s defeated Dons at Hampden?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Were you part of the travelling Aberdeen support cheering on Barry Robson’s defeated Dons at Hampden?

Our photographer captured images of the Red Army before and during the Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

Young Dons fans practice their cheer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Young Dons fans practice their cheer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle & Emma Grady

Aberdeen fans backed their team in big numbers at Hampden on Sunday – and our photographer captured images of the Red Army before and during the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

Although the afternoon ultimately ended in a demoralising 1-0 defeat for Barry Robson’s side, here are the best pictures of 19,500-strong Dons support who travelled to Glasgow for the game.

Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Thumbs up for the Dons.
A group of Dons fans excited about the game.
Dons fans looking excited.
Ready to enjoy the game.
Ready to cheer the Dons on.
Ready for the game.
The rain did not dampen these Dons fans spirits.
Cheery Dons fans arriving.
In high spirits.
Dons fans bring along their sheep teddy in Dons scarf.
Youngster wears mascot hat in support for the Dons.
Looking forward to the game.
Youngster in high spirits.
A big cheer for the Dons.
Come on Dons!
Having a ball.
Dons fan dressed in all Dons colours.
Dons scarfs at the ready.
Sundays are for football.
Dons fans with Santa hats on.
Dons merchandise.
Dons flags at the ready.
Dons fans with Dons face paint on.
Nothing beats the excitement of seeing the Dons play.
Game faces on.
All generations were there to cheer on the Dons.
Forever a Dons fan.
Cheers for the Dons.
Game day vibes.
Looking forward to seeing Aberdeen play.
Dons fans looking forward to the match.
Game day ready.
Go Dons go!
It’s game time!
Young Dons fans hold flag outside the stadium.
We are game ready!
Go on Dons!
Game day!
Game days are the best days.
Young Dons fan waves Aberdeen flag in support.
Even Santa was there to cheer on the Dons.
Angus The Bull.
Young Dons fans pose for a photo in the stand.
Youngster waves Dons flag.
Aberdeen fans after receiving shirts from Hayes and Clarkson.
Young Dons fan watching the game.
Dons fans in the stand.
Dons fans showing flag from the stand.
Big Cheer from Dons fan.
Massive cheer from Dons fan.
Dons fans in high spirits in the stand.
Enjoying the match.
Dons fan shows off Dons shirt.
A large turnout of Dons fans.

Conversation