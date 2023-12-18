Aberdeen FC PICTURES: Were you part of the travelling Aberdeen support cheering on Barry Robson’s defeated Dons at Hampden? Our photographer captured images of the Red Army before and during the Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers. Young Dons fans practice their cheer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Ryan Cryle & Emma Grady December 18 2023, 11.29pm Share PICTURES: Were you part of the travelling Aberdeen support cheering on Barry Robson’s defeated Dons at Hampden? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6296995/pictures-were-you-part-of-the-travelling-aberdeen-support-cheering-on-barry-robsons-defeated-dons-at-hampden/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen fans backed their team in big numbers at Hampden on Sunday – and our photographer captured images of the Red Army before and during the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers. Although the afternoon ultimately ended in a demoralising 1-0 defeat for Barry Robson’s side, here are the best pictures of 19,500-strong Dons support who travelled to Glasgow for the game. Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Thumbs up for the Dons. A group of Dons fans excited about the game. Dons fans looking excited. Ready to enjoy the game. Ready to cheer the Dons on. Ready for the game. The rain did not dampen these Dons fans spirits. Cheery Dons fans arriving. In high spirits. Dons fans bring along their sheep teddy in Dons scarf. Youngster wears mascot hat in support for the Dons. Looking forward to the game. Youngster in high spirits. A big cheer for the Dons. Come on Dons! Having a ball. Dons fan dressed in all Dons colours. Dons scarfs at the ready. Sundays are for football. Dons fans with Santa hats on. Dons merchandise. Dons flags at the ready. Dons fans with Dons face paint on. Nothing beats the excitement of seeing the Dons play. Game faces on. All generations were there to cheer on the Dons. Forever a Dons fan. Cheers for the Dons. Game day vibes. Looking forward to seeing Aberdeen play. Dons fans looking forward to the match. Game day ready. Go Dons go! It’s game time! Young Dons fans hold flag outside the stadium. We are game ready! Go on Dons! Game day! Game days are the best days. Young Dons fan waves Aberdeen flag in support. Even Santa was there to cheer on the Dons. Angus The Bull. Young Dons fans pose for a photo in the stand. Youngster waves Dons flag. Aberdeen fans after receiving shirts from Hayes and Clarkson. Young Dons fan watching the game. Dons fans in the stand. Dons fans showing flag from the stand. Big Cheer from Dons fan. Massive cheer from Dons fan. Dons fans in high spirits in the stand. Enjoying the match. Dons fan shows off Dons shirt. A large turnout of Dons fans.
