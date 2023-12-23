A92 northbound Charleston junction closed after vehicle incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A92 northbound Charleston junction closed after vehicle incident

A diversion has been set up "from the off slip back onto the on slip."

By Bailey Moreton
junction closed
A92 northbound Charleston junction closed. Image: Traffic Scotland.

The A92 northbound Charleston junction is closed due to a vehicle incident.

Traffic Scotland notified drivers of the closure via Twitter at 1:55pm.

They wrote: “Diversion in place from the off slip back onto the on slip. Please take care on approach.”

Drivers across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands are grapple with the wintry conditions that have hit the region.

Weather conditions causing havoc

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow showers and icy stretches which covers much of Grampian, the Highlands and islands.

Wintry conditions hit the Highlands and northeast hard Friday night and into Saturday morning, causing travel chaos. Flights and public transit trips have been cancelled and roads are closed.

The Met Office added a yellow wind warning for the whole of Scotland on Christmas Eve.

A yellow wind warning is in place for all of Scotland over Christmas eve. Image: Met Office.

The blustery conditions will be in place from noon December 24 until 23:59.

Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas
family duos Buckie RNLI
Family unites as part of Buckie RNLI crew for Christmas
Erin Lang has gone missing from Elgin.
Police looking for missing Elgin teen Erin Lang
CR0046383, Ross Hempseed, Aberdeen. Brendan Will owner of Wills Toy Shop in Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
'We've been selling toys for four decades - can you guess what the most…
Wintry and windy conditions are making it challenging for SSEN to return power to more than a thousand customers impacted by power outages Saturday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
UPDATE: Power outages impacting hundreds in Highlands, Aberdeenshire amid wintry conditions
George 'Brian' Alden has been found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.
Watch: Footage of Crown Street horror crash released as driver found guilty
Christmas is the perfect time to download the suicide prevention app, say health experts.
Not the most wonderful time of the year? Help is in hand across the…
Allan Henderson tells us how he will make a success of the new market.
Who is Allan Henderson? The 'Fittie loon' whose Aberdeen knowledge will make new market…
Mattie Dunnachie
'Remarkable' Aberdeen care visitors hailed as 84-year-old moves to nursing home
Stock image of children's hands
More than a fifth of Aberdeen children are living in poverty, charity says

Conversation