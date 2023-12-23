A92 northbound Charleston junction closed after vehicle incident

The A92 northbound Charleston junction is closed due to a vehicle incident.

Traffic Scotland notified drivers of the closure via Twitter at 1:55pm.

They wrote: “Diversion in place from the off slip back onto the on slip. Please take care on approach.”

Drivers across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands are grapple with the wintry conditions that have hit the region.

Weather conditions causing havoc

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow showers and icy stretches which covers much of Grampian, the Highlands and islands.

Wintry conditions hit the Highlands and northeast hard Friday night and into Saturday morning, causing travel chaos. Flights and public transit trips have been cancelled and roads are closed.

The Met Office added a yellow wind warning for the whole of Scotland on Christmas Eve.

The blustery conditions will be in place from noon December 24 until 23:59.