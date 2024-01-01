Nikola Ujdur relishes dual roles as Caley Thistle target victory at Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nikola Ujdur relishes dual roles as Caley Thistle target victory at Airdrie

The Inverness defender is boosted by the latest clean sheet as the Highlanders aim to kick off 2024 with victory against the Diamonds.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Nikola Ujdur.
Aussie defender Nikola Ujdur spent his first New Year in Scotland and he's wanting to kick off 2024 with three points for ICT at Airdrie on Tuesday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

The freedom to have time on the ball as well as stopping rivals going for goals suits Caley Thistle defender Nikolas Ujdur.

The 24-year-old Australian is spending his first winter in Scotland since his switch from Syndey Olympic in September. 

He’s settled in well to life in the Highland capital and the competitive nature of the Scottish Championship.

At the weekend, an assured display helped ICT post their fourth clean sheet in manager Duncan Ferguson’s 13th match in charge as they drew 0-0 at home to Morton.

Clean sheet ideal ahead of Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to a mid-table Airdrie side with three more points than them, Ujdur feels the three-man back line, which includes Danny Devine and Morgan Boyes, is getting stronger every week.

He said: “It was definitely good to get another clean sheet against Morton and not leak any goals.

“We’ve lacked a bit in the last few weeks and conceded some disappointing goals, so it is good to get another clean sheet.

“I think structurally we were quite good against Morton. We kept our shape well and shifted as a backline quite well.

“That’s what happens when you communicate well and work together, you get clean sheets.

“There is a growing understanding – maybe just understanding our roles more and more every week. And working together and for each other, I suppose, is the most important thing.

“We’re starting to really click, not just three of us, but the five with the wing-backs, and six with Charlie Gilmour sitting just in front of us.”

Nikola Ujdur, right, celebrates his recent goal in the 4-1 win against Queen’s Park with ICT striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Freedom role suits defender Ujdur

Having the opportunity to play out from the back and pick passes is enjoyable, according to Ujdur.

He said: “That’s why we play five at the back – it means myself and Morgan Boyes can get a bit higher up the park and connect with the midfield boys.

“As a footballer, you always want to get on the ball so I’m enjoying it.

“It is nice to get the freedom to play a bit, not just those defensive duties.”

ICT focused on winning start to year

Tuesday’s hosts Airdrie came from a goal down at basement side Queen’s Park to win 2-1 at Hampden on Saturday.

Inverness will be out to post back-to-back victories over the Diamonds having lost in the Viaplay Cup and league against them earlier in the season.

Ujdur says the players will be ready to go in a week, which also features a visit to Ayr United this Saturday.

He said: “It is a quick turnaround and we’re just looking to get as many points as we can, same as any other week.

“Hopefully we can grind out a few important results and start the new year well.”

A different but enjoyable Christmas

Ujdur took the chilly Highland winter weather in his stride over the festive period, yet there were reminders from home about what he was missing in Australia.

He said: “It was my first cold Christmas, almost white! We had a bit of snow in the afternoon.

“It is different, but I enjoyed it.

“The family back home are sending pictures of them in the sun, out with the barbecues, which is a bit hard to see but what can you do?”

