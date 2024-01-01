Nikola Ujdur relishes dual roles as Caley Thistle target victory at Airdrie

The freedom to have time on the ball as well as stopping rivals going for goals suits Caley Thistle defender Nikolas Ujdur.

The 24-year-old Australian is spending his first winter in Scotland since his switch from Syndey Olympic in September.

He’s settled in well to life in the Highland capital and the competitive nature of the Scottish Championship.

At the weekend, an assured display helped ICT post their fourth clean sheet in manager Duncan Ferguson’s 13th match in charge as they drew 0-0 at home to Morton.

🔜 Our first match of 2024 takes place on Tuesday as we face Airdrieonians at the Excelsior Stadium Ticket, Streaming and Supporters Bus Info: https://t.co/df7X6rDTot pic.twitter.com/yCeJQIk00G — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 31, 2023

Clean sheet ideal ahead of Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to a mid-table Airdrie side with three more points than them, Ujdur feels the three-man back line, which includes Danny Devine and Morgan Boyes, is getting stronger every week.

He said: “It was definitely good to get another clean sheet against Morton and not leak any goals.

“We’ve lacked a bit in the last few weeks and conceded some disappointing goals, so it is good to get another clean sheet.

“I think structurally we were quite good against Morton. We kept our shape well and shifted as a backline quite well.

“That’s what happens when you communicate well and work together, you get clean sheets.

“There is a growing understanding – maybe just understanding our roles more and more every week. And working together and for each other, I suppose, is the most important thing.

“We’re starting to really click, not just three of us, but the five with the wing-backs, and six with Charlie Gilmour sitting just in front of us.”

Freedom role suits defender Ujdur

Having the opportunity to play out from the back and pick passes is enjoyable, according to Ujdur.

He said: “That’s why we play five at the back – it means myself and Morgan Boyes can get a bit higher up the park and connect with the midfield boys.

“As a footballer, you always want to get on the ball so I’m enjoying it.

“It is nice to get the freedom to play a bit, not just those defensive duties.”

ICT focused on winning start to year

Tuesday’s hosts Airdrie came from a goal down at basement side Queen’s Park to win 2-1 at Hampden on Saturday.

Inverness will be out to post back-to-back victories over the Diamonds having lost in the Viaplay Cup and league against them earlier in the season.

Ujdur says the players will be ready to go in a week, which also features a visit to Ayr United this Saturday.

He said: “It is a quick turnaround and we’re just looking to get as many points as we can, same as any other week.

“Hopefully we can grind out a few important results and start the new year well.”

A different but enjoyable Christmas

Ujdur took the chilly Highland winter weather in his stride over the festive period, yet there were reminders from home about what he was missing in Australia.

He said: “It was my first cold Christmas, almost white! We had a bit of snow in the afternoon.

“It is different, but I enjoyed it.

“The family back home are sending pictures of them in the sun, out with the barbecues, which is a bit hard to see but what can you do?”