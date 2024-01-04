Aberdeen have had NO CONTACT from Swiss club Young Boys over forward Duk – despite bid claim

Aberdeen have had no contact from Swiss side Young Boys over attacker Duk – despite an online report which claimed the Dons had knocked back a bid of 2.5million euros.

A piece from fussballtransfers.com put the Red Army on red alert on Thursday evening, with the report claiming Aberdeen were demanding 3m euros from Bern-based outfit Young Boys for their 23-year-old Cape Verde international.

However, Pittodrie sources indicate there has not been any contact at all between the two clubs – let alone negotiations or any bid.

Duk – real name Luis Lopes – arrived in the north-east from Benfica B last summer, and netted 18 goals in all competitions in his first season for Aberdeen.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk, who narrowly missed out on the Cape Verde squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.