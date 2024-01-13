Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals two players key to delivering attacking philosophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals two players key to delivering attacking philosophy

Winger Shayden Morris and left-back James McGarry are both back in action after more than two months sidelined by injury

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident the return of James McGarry and Shayden Morris will help deliver his attacking strategy.

Robson insists the duo’s extended injury absence denied the Dons’ lighting pace down the wing.

Left-back summer signing McGarry was ruled out for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Winger Morris was side-lined for 12 weeks with a hamstring tear that required surgery.

Both are now back in action and Robson reckons they will be key in the second half of the campaign.

James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Robson said: “Getting James and Shayden back will be a real help to us as they give us pace on the sides.

“When we recruited we looked to get players who could play left-back or left wing-back.

“It wasn’t so much about the systems.

“James and Shayden gave us our speed on the sides and we have not had that. “

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris in possession against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstoc

McGarry injured in seventh game

New Zealand international full-back McGarry suffered a hamstring injury during the 4-0 win over Livingston in September.

That  setback came in only his seventh game after signing for the Dons in the summer.

McGarry’s move to Pittodrie had also been delayed as he remained in Australia until his wife Jazz gave birth.

When they welcomed baby boy Storm, the full-back completed his switch to Pittodrie from Australian A League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Aberdeen triggered a buy-out clause to secure the defender for an undisclosed six figure fee on  contract until summer 2026.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen's James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Injury frustration for winger Morris

Winger Morris was secured from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022 for a six figure fee.

Signed on a four-year contract Morris endured a frustrating debut Dons season due to injury.

He suffered a hamstring tear last term that ruled him out for four months.

Morris failed to make a Premiership start in his debut season with Aberdeen.

His only start in the 2022-23 campaign was in a League Cup defeat of Annan Athletic.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Frankfurt’s Hrvoje Smolcic in action during a Europa Conference League match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

A further 14 appearances were made off the bench in his debut Dons camping.

Morris began this season impressively only to suffer another hamstring tear in August, but to the other leg.

After four months out he returned to action off the bench in the 1-0 league loss at Kilmarnock on December 6.

The winger started the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Morris set up Duk for the Dons’ first goal against the German Bundesliga club.

Returning ‘stronger than ever’

Robson insists the club did everything right during Morris and McGarry’s rehabilitation to ensure they returned stronger than ever.

James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Robson said: “It is great to get them back.

“Jack (MacKenzie) and Nicky (Devlin) give us more of a structure but the other two give us a bit more speed and creativity.

“We have made sure we did everything right to ensure they came back stronger.”

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Taking stock of the season so far

Aberdeen have had time to rest and recharge during the Premiership winter break.

They are next in action when facing League Two Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday, January 19.

The Dons racked up 30 games in a heavy schedule where they balanced European group stage action with domestic commitments.

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the Premiership table, although they have games in hand on rivals in the top six.

Now all focus in on domestic matters following the failure to progress from the Euro groups.

Robson insists they were able to take stock during the Premiership shutdown.

He said: “We were fighting in the league, in Europe and on a cup run and it was about trying to get the consistency together

“That’s something we need to get better at and one we’ll sit and take stock of.

“We’ll look and learn – and try to improve on it.

“What helps with consistency is getting regular training time on the pitch.

“Now the European campaign has finished we got get a break and a reset.”

