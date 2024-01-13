Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals two players key to delivering attacking philosophy

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident the return of James McGarry and Shayden Morris will help deliver his attacking strategy.

Robson insists the duo’s extended injury absence denied the Dons’ lighting pace down the wing.

Left-back summer signing McGarry was ruled out for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Winger Morris was side-lined for 12 weeks with a hamstring tear that required surgery.

Both are now back in action and Robson reckons they will be key in the second half of the campaign.

Robson said: “Getting James and Shayden back will be a real help to us as they give us pace on the sides.

“When we recruited we looked to get players who could play left-back or left wing-back.

“It wasn’t so much about the systems.

“James and Shayden gave us our speed on the sides and we have not had that. “

McGarry injured in seventh game

New Zealand international full-back McGarry suffered a hamstring injury during the 4-0 win over Livingston in September.

That setback came in only his seventh game after signing for the Dons in the summer.

McGarry’s move to Pittodrie had also been delayed as he remained in Australia until his wife Jazz gave birth.

When they welcomed baby boy Storm, the full-back completed his switch to Pittodrie from Australian A League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Aberdeen triggered a buy-out clause to secure the defender for an undisclosed six figure fee on contract until summer 2026.

Injury frustration for winger Morris

Winger Morris was secured from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022 for a six figure fee.

Signed on a four-year contract Morris endured a frustrating debut Dons season due to injury.

He suffered a hamstring tear last term that ruled him out for four months.

Morris failed to make a Premiership start in his debut season with Aberdeen.

His only start in the 2022-23 campaign was in a League Cup defeat of Annan Athletic.

A further 14 appearances were made off the bench in his debut Dons camping.

Morris began this season impressively only to suffer another hamstring tear in August, but to the other leg.

After four months out he returned to action off the bench in the 1-0 league loss at Kilmarnock on December 6.

The winger started the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Morris set up Duk for the Dons’ first goal against the German Bundesliga club.

Returning ‘stronger than ever’

Robson insists the club did everything right during Morris and McGarry’s rehabilitation to ensure they returned stronger than ever.

Robson said: “It is great to get them back.

“Jack (MacKenzie) and Nicky (Devlin) give us more of a structure but the other two give us a bit more speed and creativity.

“We have made sure we did everything right to ensure they came back stronger.”

Taking stock of the season so far

Aberdeen have had time to rest and recharge during the Premiership winter break.

They are next in action when facing League Two Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday, January 19.

The Dons racked up 30 games in a heavy schedule where they balanced European group stage action with domestic commitments.

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the Premiership table, although they have games in hand on rivals in the top six.

Now all focus in on domestic matters following the failure to progress from the Euro groups.

Robson insists they were able to take stock during the Premiership shutdown.

He said: “We were fighting in the league, in Europe and on a cup run and it was about trying to get the consistency together

“That’s something we need to get better at and one we’ll sit and take stock of.

“We’ll look and learn – and try to improve on it.

“What helps with consistency is getting regular training time on the pitch.

“Now the European campaign has finished we got get a break and a reset.”