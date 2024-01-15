Or Dadia linked with Aberdeen exit as Hapoel Tel Aviv are said to be ready to provide alternative loan option

Hapoel Tel Aviv want to land Aberdeen loanee Or Dadia from fellow Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Be’er Sheva this month, according to a report – potentially offering the full-back a Pittodrie exit option.

The defender has yet to play any game-time for Barry Robson’s Dons since he made the season-long loan move from Be’er Sheva in the summer.

His only outings for the Dons have come in the Aberdeenshire Shield, and with Nicky Devlin, Shayden Morris and Jack Milne in front of him in the Reds right-back pecking order, the return home might well be tempting.

Due to the terms of his loan agreement, only Dadia’s parent club can end the 26-year-old’s time in Scotland early.

The Daily Record are reporting Hapoel Tel Aviv – Be’er Sheva’s European qualification rivals – are keen to add Dadia to their ranks for the rest of the campaign, effectively taking over his loan from the Dons.

Fellow defender Rhys Williams was recalled from Aberdeen by Liverpool this month as he too failed to make a competitive breakthrough.

This latest development regarding Dadia’s future comes after we revealed Dons striker Duk is interesting clubs in the Netherlands and Italy.