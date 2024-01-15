Or Dadia linked with Aberdeen exit after Hapoel Tel Aviv provide alternative loan option

Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv want to land international full-back Or Dadia on loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva this month, taking him out of Pittodrie during the January transfer window.

The defender has yet to play any game-time for Barry Robson’s Dons since he made the loan move from their European qualification rivals Hapoel Be’er Sheva last summer.

An exit will depend on whether his parent club opt to recall him. Due to the terms of his loan agreement, only they can terminate the 26-year-old’s time in Scotland.

As reported in the Daily Record, a move to Hapoel Tel Aviv could bring an end the right-back’s frustrating spell at Pittodrie and, effectively take over his loan.

His only outings for the Dons have come in the Aberdeenshire Shield and with Nicky Devlin, Shayden Morris and Jack Milne in front of him, the return home might well be tempting.

Fellow defender Rhys Williams was recalled from Aberdeen by Liverpool this month as he too failed to make a competitive breakthrough.

This latest development comes amid as Aberdeen striker Duk is interesting clubs in the Netherlands and Italy.