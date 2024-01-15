Or Dadia linked with Aberdeen exit after Hapoel Tel Aviv provide alternative loan option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Or Dadia linked with Aberdeen exit after Hapoel Tel Aviv provide alternative loan option

The defender's parent club, Israeli top-table side Hapoel Be’er Sheva, hold the key to the player's future after a frustrating half-season at Pittodrie without any competitive action.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv want to land international full-back Or Dadia on loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva this month, taking him out of Pittodrie during the January transfer window.

The defender has yet to play any game-time for Barry Robson’s Dons since he made the loan move from their European qualification rivals Hapoel Be’er Sheva last summer.

An exit will depend on whether his parent club opt to recall him. Due to the terms of his loan agreement, only they can terminate the 26-year-old’s time in Scotland.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

As reported in the Daily Record, a move to Hapoel Tel Aviv could bring an end the right-back’s frustrating spell at Pittodrie and, effectively take over his loan.

His only outings for the Dons have come in the Aberdeenshire Shield and with Nicky Devlin, Shayden Morris and Jack Milne in front of him, the return home might well be tempting.

Fellow defender Rhys Williams was recalled from Aberdeen by Liverpool this month as he too failed to make a competitive breakthrough.

This latest development comes amid as Aberdeen striker Duk is interesting clubs in the Netherlands and Italy.

Aberdeen transfer latest: Clubs in Netherlands and Italy interested in striker Duk with view to potential January swoop

