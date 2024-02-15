Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock calls for return to reserve team football

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock believes his club needs to be playing reserve team football.

The Dons boss claimed a lack of competitive game time is hampering his squad’s ability to contribute at first team level when called upon.

Warnock was reluctant to start experienced central defender Angus MacDonald in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Motherwell after fielding MacDonald in the Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

MacDonald’s game time has been limited this season and Warnock believes the lack of competitive football is an issue for players not playing for the first team on a regular basis.

He said: “Angus was poor on Saturday otherwise he might have started but you forget these lads don’t have a reserve team so they can’t play minutes.

“You need a reserve team up here. You can’t come into a first team and play.

“He was exceptional with Stefan Gartenmann but he was breathing out his backside, praying for the final whistle.

“You can train all day but you need minutes in you to play at this level.”

Warnock’s pride at players’ character

Warnock admitted to getting his team selection wrong for the visit of the Steelmen and the visitors took full advantage as they raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening 26 minutes.

A reshuffle led to Aberdeen fighting back for a share of the spoils, however, and the interim manager believes his side can take confidence from their stirring comeback at Pittodrie.

He said: “Motherwell were quite relieved to get a point. The way they started and the way we were playing, they must have thought all their days had come at once.

“All credit to the boys, at 3-0 a lot could have gone under but when we made the changes we enjoyed it and I enjoyed watching them.

“We had nothing to lose but fair play to the lads, they kept going and once we started closing the gaps we looked really positive.

“I couldn’t complain at half-time. I thought at half-time we could win the game. They had a ten minute spell where the centre-halves were too deep but we tightened up.

“Now the lads will know we can go home or away and win so I don’t think we have to worry where we’re playing.

“We’ve got to win games. They can’t give more than they are giving. The effort they put in is a minimum.

“We are a bit thin in certain areas but I’m not going to criticise the lads playing in other areas.”

‘Top clubs all over the world will be watching Miovski’

Bojan Miovski was denied a winning goal for the Dons when his strike was ruled out for offside but Warnock was delighted with the North Macedonian’s contribution.

The interim manager believes Miovski’s attitude and work ethic ensures he is destined to play at the highest level in the future.

Warnock said: “I just think he is the best striker I have had going into a club. I have signed a lot of strikers through the years.

“As a natural lad, he works hard and scores goals. That is very unusual. I have told him that hard work is the minimum requirement.

“I told him to work hard at Rangers. He did 11km which is unusual for a striker.

“To go to the top level he has to do that and to score his goals. I imagine a lot of the top clubs all over the world will be looking at him.”