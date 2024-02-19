Paul Third: Are Aberdeen now in win-or-bust territory?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Are Aberdeen now in win-or-bust territory?

Dons' European hopes are dangling by a thread following one win in eight league matches.

Aberdeen players in action during a game against Hibernian FC
Aberdeen will be hoping Junior Hoilett can help haul the Dons up the table. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Neil Warnock’s focus may be on simply winning his first league game but Aberdeen have found themselves facing a win-or-bust scenario as they prepare for a trip to Kilmarnock.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hibernian made it one win in eight league matches for the Dons in 2024.

Granted there have been just two defeats in that run, at Tynecastle and Ibrox, but Aberdeen are not closing the gap – it’s getting wider.

The sight of their rivals seemingly finding form at the same moment has compounded the task which now faces the interim manager.

When the Dons last won in the league, a 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2, they were eighth, nine points behind fourth-placed Killie having played four games fewer than Derek McInnes’ side.

Fast forward to Saturday’s draw with Hibs, who have been every bit as out-of-sorts as the Dons, and Aberdeen are in exactly the same position of eighth in the table.

Nicky Devlin with his head in his hand in the rain
Nicky Devlin was a dejected figure following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hibernian. Image: SNS

Crucially, that four games in-hand has been whittled down to one while the nine-point gap has been stretched to double figures thanks to Killie’s fine 1-1 draw at Celtic Park at the weekend.

Add in the Ayrshire side’s superior goal difference and you can effectively add another point to the gap.

Hopes of catching Hearts have long since been forgotten with the Jambos boasting a 24 point lead on the Dons.

With Aberdeen having just 13 league games left even the most optimistic member of the Red Army had given up the ghost on a repeat of last season’s late run past Steven Naismith’s side happening.

Aberdeen’s European hopes depending on Kilmarnock game

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes has guided Kilmarnock to two league wins against Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS

That brings us to Saturday’s trip to Rugby Park. If ever there was a game where Warnock needs a first league win it would be this weekend.

Even if the Dons did manage to pick up all three points against Killie, a side which has beaten them twice in the league this season already and stands between them and a place in the Scottish Cup semi-final, the road ahead is a difficult one.

But it is clear a third league defeat this season to Killie would effectively end Aberdeen’s top four hopes.

That would leave Aberdeen’s hopes of European qualification dependent on lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time in 34 years in May or finishing fifth in the table and hoping Celtic, Rangers or Hearts – and possibly Killie if they finish fourth – claim cup glory.

St Mirren’s surprise loss at Livingston at the weekend means they currently hold an eight-point lead on the Dons.

It’s a gap which offers a glimmer of hope but the big assumption being made here is that the Dons are suddenly going to start winning matches.

They have done it just six times in 25 attempts so far in the league. The ratio needs to be drastically improved in the final 13 games of an erratic campaign.

If it does not then forget Europe, the top six will be the height of the club’s ambitions.

Neil Warnock has only eight games before split

The stakes are higher still when you consider Warnock has just eight games left before the split to get a tune of out a team which has found the knack of scoring at the exact moment it’s developed a worrying habit of conceding cheap goals.

Aberdeen’s remaining game in-hand is against Tony Docherty’s Dundee, the side currently holding a five-point lead in the race for sixth place.

The trip to Dens Park will not be played until March 13. Unless the Dons find some form the importance on that fixture could be negligible.

More from Aberdeen FC

David Marshall of Hibernian catches Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski while punching the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Why Hibs' David Marshall should have been penalised for follow-through punch on…
Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The Dons defence is stronger when Angus MacDonald starts
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Hibernian's Joe Newell during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 17, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists Dons have to cut out the mistakes
Aberdeen Women celebrate after completing the comeback in a 4-3 win against Dundee United in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails 'great character' after Dons come from behind to…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 17, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock brands Dons defending as Sunday league level
5
Neil Warnock with Junior Hoilett during their time at Cardiff City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Junior Hoilett fitness, Nick Montgomery reunion and Shayden Morris…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald after the 3-3 draw against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Angus MacDonald's lack of game time for Aberdeen this season remains puzzling
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster wants SWPL split to mirror men's Premiership
Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Motherwell's Harry Paton battle for the ball. Image: SNS.
Connor Barron's full focus on Aberdeen after Swansea City deadline day drama
Blair McKenzie, right, in action against Keith's Jake Stewart. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen recall defender Blair McKenzie from loan stint at Elgin City

Conversation