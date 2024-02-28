‘Do you see us winning another game?’: Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on soul-destroying defeat to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Do you see us winning another game?’: Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on soul-destroying defeat to St Johnstone

Warnock braced for one of the biggest challenges of his career as fans turn their fury on the board and the players following St Johnstone defeat.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock insists his side will struggle to win another game unless they cut out the basic errors which is costing them goals.

The Dons conceded a penalty and were undone by poor defending as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to St Johnstone.

The loss leaves Aberdeen ninth in the Scottish Premiership, four points ahead of 11th-placed Ross County who occupy the play-off place in the division.

Warnock said: “When you look at the goals we’re conceding do you see us winning another game? We’ve got to cut it out.

“It is soul destroying at the minute which is why I can understand the fans’ frustration.

“We’ve got to commit more and do better which is what I’ll be trying to do in the next few games.”

Dons boss understands fans’ fury

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was back at Pittodrie to watch his team face St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Dons fans were furious at the defeat as chants of ‘sack the board’ rang out for the second game in a row while cries of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ were made towards the players at full-time.

The Dons boss understands the frustration of the fans.

He said: “You can understand the reaction. You can’t have a go at the fans for that tonight. Like me they are watching the goals we’re conceding.

“They are seeing the players miss chance after chance then the other team get a penalty from a handball then a goal from the ball over the top. I don’t mind that.

“It’s difficult at the moment. I can’t remember a team concede goals like we are.

“We’ve got a great staff but we’ve got to do better at what we do. Without naming names certain players have got to do better.”

Warnock believes the challenge of lifting the Dons will be one of the biggest of his career.

He said: “We had 18 chances to their seven, had some good opportunities and couldn’t score then you have one ball over the top and it’s disheartening.”

When asked if he could turn the club’s fortunes around Warnock said: “I’ve never experienced it before so I’ll tell you afterwards.

“When you look at the goals we’re conceding I don’t think anybody can be confident but I’m glad I’m here as it looks like we need experience here to get more out of what we’ve got.

“One long ball can’t be a goal at any level in any shape or form.”

Joy for Saints boss Levein

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock shake hands before the game. Image: SNS

While it’s back to the drawing board for Warnock, Saints manager Craig Levein was delighted to see his side bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at St Mirren on Saturday by recording their second away win of the season.

Levein said: “We got ourselves involved in a situation on Saturday where we didn’t turn up ready to fight and because of that we gave the opposition an advantage.

“We got stressed and made poor mistakes and the result was what you saw on Saturday.

“It’s alright talking about remedies and what we need to do but the big thing for me was needing to deliver and I’m so proud of the team tonight.

“We made good blocks and tackles, the goalkeeper made some good saves and it was a real team effort. Hopefully we can kick on from here.

“We recognise the expectations at Aberdeen are really high and if the players don’t achieve what the spectators expect it can be really tough.”

