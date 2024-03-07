Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is ‘very interested’ in the Aberdeen job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is ‘very interested’ in the Aberdeen job

The 52-year-old guided the Hoops to five league titles during two spells.

By Danny Law
Neil Lennon while manager of Celtic. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has declared his interest in the Aberdeen job.

Neil Warnock was named interim manager until the end of the season following the departure of Barry Robson to give the Dons board time to complete a review of the club’s football operation and look to appoint a longer-term successor.

The Dons sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership and take on Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Speaking at a media event to promote Viaplay’s live coverage of this weekend’s cup tie between Hibernian and Rangers, Lennon confirmed he would be keen to take charge at Pittodrie.

He said: “Timing is important and the Aberdeen job is something that I would be very much interested in, no question.

“I think there is great potential at Aberdeen.”

Celtic boss Neil Lennon (left) shakes hands with Aberdeen counterpart Craig Brown at the 2011 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS. 

Hunger for managerial opportunity

Over two spells with Celtic, Lennong guided the Hoops to five league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also led Hibs to the Scottish Championship in 2017 while his most recent achievement was winning the 2022 Cypriot Cup with Omonia.

Lennon, who was heavily touted for the Republic of Ireland vacancy, believes he still has a huge amount to offer if the right job comes along.

He said: “I feel, at 52, my best years are in front of me as a football manager and a coach in terms of experience, my achievements in the game and what I have done and learned as a manager.

“I do think there is a perception of me that is wrong. I have achieved a lot – titles, trebles, Champions League – I even went abroad and won a trophy and got that team into the Europa League. I have won the Scottish Cup four times as a player and a manager. I have got real experience.

“I got the Celtic job when I was very young. That was, like, 15 years ago and people think I am getting on a bit but I still have plenty of energy.

“I am looking forward to getting back in but the managerial business is so competitive and there are so many candidates out there.

“With some clubs, you might suit the definition of what they want and other people might perceive you as not being the kind of coach that they want. I can manage and I can coach, I can do both.

“I’m enjoying talking c**p as a pundit for the time being and I am very grateful for the work – but it is not what I want to do.

“I feel like I’ve got plenty left in me as a coach.

“I have done a lot in my career as a coach. I have achieved a lot but there is still more to do and more that I want to do.”

