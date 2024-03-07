Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is ‘very interested’ in the Aberdeen job

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has declared his interest in the Aberdeen job.

Neil Warnock was named interim manager until the end of the season following the departure of Barry Robson to give the Dons board time to complete a review of the club’s football operation and look to appoint a longer-term successor.

The Dons sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership and take on Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Speaking at a media event to promote Viaplay’s live coverage of this weekend’s cup tie between Hibernian and Rangers, Lennon confirmed he would be keen to take charge at Pittodrie.

He said: “Timing is important and the Aberdeen job is something that I would be very much interested in, no question.

“I think there is great potential at Aberdeen.”

Hunger for managerial opportunity

Over two spells with Celtic, Lennong guided the Hoops to five league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also led Hibs to the Scottish Championship in 2017 while his most recent achievement was winning the 2022 Cypriot Cup with Omonia.

Lennon, who was heavily touted for the Republic of Ireland vacancy, believes he still has a huge amount to offer if the right job comes along.

He said: “I feel, at 52, my best years are in front of me as a football manager and a coach in terms of experience, my achievements in the game and what I have done and learned as a manager.

“I do think there is a perception of me that is wrong. I have achieved a lot – titles, trebles, Champions League – I even went abroad and won a trophy and got that team into the Europa League. I have won the Scottish Cup four times as a player and a manager. I have got real experience.

“I got the Celtic job when I was very young. That was, like, 15 years ago and people think I am getting on a bit but I still have plenty of energy.

“I am looking forward to getting back in but the managerial business is so competitive and there are so many candidates out there.

🗣️ ‘It’s sort of like a character assassination’ Neil Lennon hits out at ‘wolf pack’ for criticism of Neil Warnock over Aberdeen tenure WATCH The Football Show HERE

➡️https://t.co/Keg8dNWLZ6 pic.twitter.com/RzKxUaWnUW — PLZ Soccer (@PLZSoccer) March 5, 2024

“With some clubs, you might suit the definition of what they want and other people might perceive you as not being the kind of coach that they want. I can manage and I can coach, I can do both.

“I’m enjoying talking c**p as a pundit for the time being and I am very grateful for the work – but it is not what I want to do.

“I feel like I’ve got plenty left in me as a coach.

“I have done a lot in my career as a coach. I have achieved a lot but there is still more to do and more that I want to do.”