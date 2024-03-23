Richard Gordon: New Aberdeen manager should have strong knowledge of the Scottish game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: New Aberdeen manager should have strong knowledge of the Scottish game

The Dons are close to appointing a new boss with only eight league games remaining.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right). chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

I had hoped this column would be one where I could give my reaction to the appointment of the new Aberdeen manager, but after a frustrating week for all Dons fans, it would appear the wait will soon be over.

Names have popped up, rumours floated, but the word is that the deal will finally be done over the weekend.

Given the international break, it would have been the ideal time to announce the new man, but there were obviously last minute issues to be tied-up which will hopefully be resolved quickly.

With a massive game against Ross County a week today, time is of the essence if they hope the next incumbent will have any bearing on what looks likely to be a decisive encounter.

If things do not go to plan, it may of course be that Peter Leven will have to continue in the interim role, and given what he got out of the team last week at Motherwell, and in the 1-1 draw with Celtic during his earlier brief spell in charge, that might be no bad thing.

It would certainly be preferable to another poor appointment.

Dave Cormack has had much to ponder. We all know the history of his time in charge, we all know, like he does, that his credibility will suffer yet further if he gets it wrong again, so it made sense to take as much time as needed.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS

But only if he eventually lands the right man.

There have been so many stories about who that might be, and a lot of ill-informed speculation online. Right now, like most people, I have no idea which direction he will go, but I hope he has chosen a Scottish coach, or at least someone who knows and understands our game.

With Bernhard Peters and his consultancy group BPTC offering guidance, there have been strong suggestions the chairman would appoint a foreign manager, but I pray he does not go down that line.

That is an assessment based purely on the historical evidence of our game in Scotland.

There have been Continental imports who have enjoyed success in Scottish football, but those have been at Celtic and Rangers, where they had the biggest resources and best players, and at Hearts, under Valdas Ivanauskas and Paulo Sergio, at a time when the Tynecastle club were also making expensive signings.

Ebbe Skovdahl’s first press conference as Aberdeen manager, alongside chairman Stewart Milne. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Outwith those, I struggle to think of a foreign manager who has made a positive lasting impact here in Scotland, and the Dons’ one previous foray into that market, the ill-fated appointment of Ebbe Skovdahl, still gives me the shivers.

That is not to say it is impossible for that route to be a successful one, but past evidence certainly suggests it to be at best unlikely.

As of now, Stephen Robinson and Tony Docherty would be my top choices alongside Neil Lennon, but I have no knowledge of who Dave will turn to.

It would appear the waiting game will soon be over; I just hope he has finally got it right.

VAR improvements are essential

When the news was announced this week that Crawford Allan is to depart from his role as head of referees, it was accompanied by a statement from the Scottish FA that a review is to be carried out both into the job itself and how VAR is being implemented.

It is the latter that will be of most interest.

Crawford has had plenty stick over VAR, and as the man at the top has to be seen as partly culpable, but he should not be alone in bearing the brunt. He has been let down by those whose job it is to make calls after studying the footage, and he can hardly be blamed for the errors which have arisen on that front.

I would imagine he has been just as baffled by some of the decisions as the rest of us.

The SFA chief executive, Ian Maxwell, also said: “VAR processes need to improve”, an admission which has to be welcomed. It is to be hoped the governing body will ensure that will be the case next season.

