Jimmy Thelin still in the frame for Aberdeen job – and the Dons could wait until summer to land Swede

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin is still in the frame to become the next manager of Aberdeen.

The 46-year-old was on the shortlist for the Dons job but was reluctant to leave his club so close to the start of the Allsvenskan season.

But according to reports, Thelin remains a contender to succeed Barry Robson as the next permanent manager of Aberdeen.

Elfsborg began the Swedish top-flight season with a 2-2 draw against Varnamo on Monday.

Thelin was close to landing the Dons job just over a year ago before then interim boss Robson was handed the role on a permanent basis after a major upturn in form which resulted in a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and guaranteed group-stage football in Europe.

Peter Leven was placed in caretaker charge of the Dons for the second time this season following the departure of Neil Warnock last month after only 33 days at the club.

In recent games, Leven has guided the Dons to a 1-0 win at Motherwell and a 2-1 victory against Ross County to move the Dons six points clear of County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The wins have given the Dons board a bit more time as they look to make an appointment.

A potential option could be to leave Leven in charge until the end of the season and wait until the summer for a new manager to arrive ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Thelin guided Elfsborg to second place in the Swedish top flight last season after losing 1-0 against Malmo in a final day decider.

Thelin bolstered his squad for the 2024 campaign with a plethora of new arrivals and, after being backed in the transfer market, was understood to have felt it was not the right time to move to a new club.

The Dons had hoped to appoint a new manager during the international break and were linked with a move for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

But the former Stoke City boss is reportedly keen to remain in charge of the national team.

In an interview with the Dons website, Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provided an update on the search for a new boss.

He said: “The search for a new manager is ongoing. I’d like to think it is entering the very final stages.

“We said a couple of weeks we hoped to appoint this during the international break but it looks unfortunately as if that won’t happen.

“But what I would say is it’s absolutely important we get this appointment right rather than quick.

“While this process has gone on longer than anyone hoped or anticipated the key focus is to ensure this appointment is right in the long term for Aberdeen Football Club.

“Rather than panic and go into something to get us through a timescale, it’s important we get it right.”