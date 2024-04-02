Don Cowie says Ross County can still apply pressure on Aberdeen and Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie says Ross County can still apply pressure on Aberdeen and Motherwell

The 11th-placed Staggies trail both sides by six points, with a point separating them from St Johnsntone.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie insists Ross County are not solely looking to apply pressure on St Johnstone in the race to avoid the Premiership relegation play-off place.

County’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie, allied with Saints’ loss by the same scoreline against Dundee, mean the Perth side remain a point ahead of the 11th-placed Staggies.

Aberdeen’s victory gives them breathing space for the time being, with the Dons and Motherwell both six points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

County make the trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday, in their penultimate pre-split fixture.

With seven matches left, interim boss Cowie insists a positive set of results in his side’s favour this weekend can quickly change the picture.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie said: “You’ve got to think positively. If we win this week and either of those teams lose, it’s back to three points, and we know we will play them again in the split.

“I think they would admit that they’re still looking over their shoulders but, like I’ve said from the start, we have to concentrate on picking up points and winning games of football ourselves.

“That starts with a very difficult game this week.”

‘We have achieved nothing’

Shortly after taking interim charge in February, at a stage when the Staggies were four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot, Cowie set his side the target of ensuring his side was firmly in the mix come the split.

Cowie is pleased his side is on track for that, but he insists plenty work still lies ahead.

He added: “I spoke about it off the back of beating Hearts – that was a great three points, but we have achieved nothing.

“We are still where we are, second bottom of the league, but those points have allowed us to be around other teams.

Ross County’s Simon Murray celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“It’s vitally important that we stay close to other teams going into the split so that it’s all to play for.

“That has to be our cause. You don’t want to go into a situation where you’re really chasing.

“Last year we went into the split adrift at the bottom of the league, but we managed to win the first two games after the split.

“It is doable, but naturally you want that gap to be as small as possible – if not ahead of other teams in at least 10th position.”

County will not allow Pittodrie setback to derail them

Despite leaving Pittodrie empty-handed on Saturday, Cowie feels the Staggies’ performance suggests his side remain on the right track.

Cowie added: “Results give you confidence, but performances do as well.

“We have to take a lot of confidence from last weekend, and what we did prior to that against Hearts and Hibernian as well.

“Losing a game isn’t going to derail us. Fine margins went against us, and it’s about the process.

“We’re performing really well, so I’m really happy with the group.

“They are buoyant again after being despondent on Saturday evening, they came in focused on this week and they’re upbeat again and ready to put in the effort they usually do anyway.”

