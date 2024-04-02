Don Cowie says Ross County can still apply pressure on Aberdeen and Motherwell

Don Cowie insists Ross County are not solely looking to apply pressure on St Johnstone in the race to avoid the Premiership relegation play-off place.

County’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie, allied with Saints’ loss by the same scoreline against Dundee, mean the Perth side remain a point ahead of the 11th-placed Staggies.

Aberdeen’s victory gives them breathing space for the time being, with the Dons and Motherwell both six points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

County make the trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday, in their penultimate pre-split fixture.

With seven matches left, interim boss Cowie insists a positive set of results in his side’s favour this weekend can quickly change the picture.

Cowie said: “You’ve got to think positively. If we win this week and either of those teams lose, it’s back to three points, and we know we will play them again in the split.

“I think they would admit that they’re still looking over their shoulders but, like I’ve said from the start, we have to concentrate on picking up points and winning games of football ourselves.

“That starts with a very difficult game this week.”

‘We have achieved nothing’

Shortly after taking interim charge in February, at a stage when the Staggies were four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot, Cowie set his side the target of ensuring his side was firmly in the mix come the split.

Cowie is pleased his side is on track for that, but he insists plenty work still lies ahead.

He added: “I spoke about it off the back of beating Hearts – that was a great three points, but we have achieved nothing.

“We are still where we are, second bottom of the league, but those points have allowed us to be around other teams.

“It’s vitally important that we stay close to other teams going into the split so that it’s all to play for.

“That has to be our cause. You don’t want to go into a situation where you’re really chasing.

“Last year we went into the split adrift at the bottom of the league, but we managed to win the first two games after the split.

“It is doable, but naturally you want that gap to be as small as possible – if not ahead of other teams in at least 10th position.”

County will not allow Pittodrie setback to derail them

Despite leaving Pittodrie empty-handed on Saturday, Cowie feels the Staggies’ performance suggests his side remain on the right track.

Cowie added: “Results give you confidence, but performances do as well.

“We have to take a lot of confidence from last weekend, and what we did prior to that against Hearts and Hibernian as well.

“Losing a game isn’t going to derail us. Fine margins went against us, and it’s about the process.

“We’re performing really well, so I’m really happy with the group.

“They are buoyant again after being despondent on Saturday evening, they came in focused on this week and they’re upbeat again and ready to put in the effort they usually do anyway.”