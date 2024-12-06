Joe Harper: Why Ross Doohan can fill Dimitar Mitov void at Aberdeen

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Aberdeen with the loss of key players, but I’ve seen enough from goalkeeper Ross Doohan to believe he can hold the fort in Dimitar Mitov’s absence.

I feared the loss of Mitov for six weeks due to a hamstring injury would hit the Dons hard – but Doohan’s display against Celtic on Wednesday has reassured me.

I was worried as he looked unsure of himself after replacing Mitov for the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

But he looked a far more commanding and confident presence in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to the Hoops.

He made two terrific stops in the game – with his fingertip save to keep out Adam Idah’s header the highlight – and there was nothing he could do to prevent Reo Hatate’s winning goal.

Doohan will be frustrated to have been on the losing side, but I’m sure he is feeling much happier now he has settled into the team.

It cannot be easy sitting on the sidelines every week, and it has been hard for Doohan. He’s been a back-up figure for the majority of his career.

But he looked sharp at Pittodrie, as well as brave after playing on following his head knock.

He has had to be patient for his chance at Pittodrie, but now he has his opportunity to show what he can do. It’s up to him to take it.

Aberdeen deserved a draw against Celtic

It was hard not to feel sorry for Aberdeen following the game on Wednesday, as I don’t think they deserved to lose.

It was equally tough on the players, too, after struggling through really difficult conditions.

Considering how awful the wind and rain was, I thought both sets of players did as well as they could.

I was lucky enough to watch the game from the comfort of one of the boxes at Pittodrie, but I could see how difficult it was, and when I stepped outside afterwards it hit home just how horrendous it was.

Playing in games like that take it out of you as a player. It’s almost as if you’re battling against another opponent in trying to play your way through the conditions as well as your opponents.

Despite the difficult conditions, we had chances.

Leighton Clarkson’s chance on the edge of the box wasn’t an easy one, but he is technically so good that I would have backed him to hit the target.

Ester Sokler was also really unlucky Cameron Carter-Vickers made a terrific block to deflect his goalbound effort over the crossbar as the Dons chased an equaliser.

Focus should be on staying ahead of Rangers

I agree with boss Jimmy Thelin – if the match had ended in a draw, I don’t think anyone would have complained.

But there is no shame in losing a game if you have given your all. And Celtic are the best team in the country.

We hoped the Dons would take advantage of a kind opening to the season when the fixture list was announced, and they have done it by winning 10 of their 15 games.

Celtic are going to cruise to the title but the Dons are still ahead of Rangers. Having got their noses in front, they will be determined to stay there.

Aberdeen need January reinforcements

The Dons are sitting second in the Premiership and in a strong position, but I don’t doubt for a second boss Jimmy Thelin will be looking to add to his squad when the transfer window opens next month.

Some players are looking weary, while others are not quite up to the standard required to be consistent challengers at the top.

Pape Habib Gueye and Dimitar Mitov will both be available in January, while Dante Polvara will be fresh after missing the first four months the season.

The return of the American will help the older heads, Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, in the midfield engine room, too.

But the Dons still look light in some areas for me.

I’d like to see some defensive reinforcements to provide more competition – and I’m still hoping for a new number nine to replace Bojan Miovski.

Ester Sokler and Kevin Nisbet have chipped in with goals, but Miovski was different class.

Replacing someone of the Girona man’s quality is not easy; however, a focal point in attack could prove the difference in the second half of the season.

Aberdeen v St Johnstone must end in Dons win

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin needs one last push from his weary side when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons are licking their wounds after a narrow 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, but with one more game to play before a free week due to the League Cup final, I’m hoping the players can lift themselves.

A defeat is unthinkable, while a draw isn’t good enough. Only a win will do – even if it’s a scrappy 1-0 victory.