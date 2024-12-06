Joe Harper: Why Ross Doohan can fill Dimitar Mitov void at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Why Ross Doohan can fill Dimitar Mitov void at Aberdeen

Understudy Doohan has his chance to show he can be a leading man at Pittodrie as he deputises for injured Dons keeper Mitov - he made a decent start against Celtic.

Ross Doohan gestures in his goalmouth while in action for Aberdeen against Celtic.
Ross Doohan in action for Aberdeen against Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Aberdeen with the loss of key players, but I’ve seen enough from goalkeeper Ross Doohan to believe he can hold the fort in Dimitar Mitov’s absence.

I feared the loss of Mitov for six weeks due to a hamstring injury would hit the Dons hard – but Doohan’s display against Celtic on Wednesday has reassured me.

I was worried as he looked unsure of himself after replacing Mitov for the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

But he looked a far more commanding and confident presence in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to the Hoops.

He made two terrific stops in the game – with his fingertip save to keep out Adam Idah’s header the highlight – and there was nothing he could do to prevent Reo Hatate’s winning goal.

Doohan will be frustrated to have been on the losing side, but I’m sure he is feeling much happier now he has settled into the team.

It cannot be easy sitting on the sidelines every week, and it has been hard for Doohan. He’s been a back-up figure for the majority of his career.

But he looked sharp at Pittodrie, as well as brave after playing on following his head knock.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan lies on the pitch following a collision with Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (L).
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan lies on the pitch following a collision with Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (L). Image; SNS

He has had to be patient for his chance at Pittodrie, but now he has his opportunity to show what he can do. It’s up to him to take it.

Aberdeen deserved a draw against Celtic

It was hard not to feel sorry for Aberdeen following the game on Wednesday, as I don’t think they deserved to lose.

It was equally tough on the players, too, after struggling through really difficult conditions.

Considering how awful the wind and rain was, I thought both sets of players did as well as they could.

I was lucky enough to watch the game from the comfort of one of the boxes at Pittodrie, but I could see how difficult it was, and when I stepped outside afterwards it hit home just how horrendous it was.

Playing in games like that take it out of you as a player. It’s almost as if you’re battling against another opponent in trying to play your way through the conditions as well as your opponents.

Despite the difficult conditions, we had chances.

Leighton Clarkson’s chance on the edge of the box wasn’t an easy one, but he is technically so good that I would have backed him to hit the target.

Ester Sokler of Aberdeen is denied late on against Celtic.
Ester Sokler of Aberdeen is denied late on against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Ester Sokler was also really unlucky Cameron Carter-Vickers made a terrific block to deflect his goalbound effort over the crossbar as the Dons chased an equaliser.

Focus should be on staying ahead of Rangers

I agree with boss Jimmy Thelin – if the match had ended in a draw, I don’t think anyone would have complained.

But there is no shame in losing a game if you have given your all. And Celtic are the best team in the country.

We hoped the Dons would take advantage of a kind opening to the season when the fixture list was announced, and they have done it by winning 10 of their 15 games.

Celtic are going to cruise to the title but the Dons are still ahead of Rangers. Having got their noses in front, they will be determined to stay there.

Aberdeen need January reinforcements

The Dons are sitting second in the Premiership and in a strong position, but I don’t doubt for a second boss Jimmy Thelin will be looking to add to his squad when the transfer window opens next month.

Some players are looking weary, while others are not quite up to the standard required to be consistent challengers at the top.

Pape Habib Gueye celebrates after scoring both goals for the Dons against Motherwell.
Pape Habib Gueye is expected to be back in action next month. Image: SNS.

Pape Habib Gueye and Dimitar Mitov will both be available in January, while Dante Polvara will be fresh after missing the first four months the season.

The return of the American will help the older heads, Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, in the midfield engine room, too.

But the Dons still look light in some areas for me.

I’d like to see some defensive reinforcements to provide more competition – and I’m still hoping for a new number nine to replace Bojan Miovski.

Ester Sokler and Kevin Nisbet have chipped in with goals, but Miovski was different class.

Replacing someone of the Girona man’s quality is not easy; however, a focal point in attack could prove the difference in the second half of the season.

Aberdeen v St Johnstone must end in Dons win

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin needs one last push from his weary side when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons are licking their wounds after a narrow 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, but with one more game to play before a free week due to the League Cup final, I’m hoping the players can lift themselves.

A defeat is unthinkable, while a draw isn’t good enough. Only a win will do – even if it’s a scrappy 1-0 victory.

