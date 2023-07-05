Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose poised for Cove Rangers move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose poised for Cove Rangers move

The former Nigeria international has been training with Paul Hartley's side.

By Reporter
Efe Ambrose during his time at Celtic. Image: SNS.
Efe Ambrose during his time at Celtic. Image: SNS.

Former Celtic and Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose could be set to move to Cove Rangers.

The 51-times capped Nigeria international has been training with the League One club as he seeks a new club.

The 34-year-old spent most of last season at Morton after joining the Cappielow outfit in October, but played only 13 times and was freed at the end of the campaign.

The former Hibernian, Livingston and St Johnstone defender featured in a bounce game for Cove on Tuesday night as Hartley’s side defeated a scratch team of unattached players 3-0.

Efe Ambrose spent most of last season with Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.  

Georgia not on Anderson’s mind

Meanwhile, Livingston striker Bruce Anderson has turned down a lucrative move to Georgian football.

The Lions accepted a six-figure bid earlier this week from Georgian top-flight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where former Hibs youth chief Steve Kean is now manager.

Kean had targeted Anderson after the marksman had bagged 20 goals in his two seasons with Livi.

But the 24-year-old has decided he is not interested in a switch to eastern Europe.

The transfer fee would undoubtedly have been welcomed by Livi, who have had to make significant cutbacks this summer following previous losses.

Bruce Anderson after scoring a double for Livingston against Ross County. Image: SNS.

But manager David Martindale insists he is happy to still have the former Aberdeen youngster available ahead of the new season.

Martindale said: “That’s dead in the water. I accepted a bid and gave Bruce permission to speak to them but he said, ‘no thanks’.

“It’s always going to be down to the player and Bruce is not someone I’m actively trying to get out of the building.

“If Bruce is with me for another year or two or three I’d be happy with that.

“A bid came in, which I thought was fair value for Bruce – it was a six-figure bid – so I had to do the right thing and accept that.

“But Bruce has exercised his right not to go and speak to them with my permission.

“He doesn’t see Georgia as the next step in his career and I’ll be more than happy if he’s here when the window shuts.”

