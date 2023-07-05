Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose poised for Cove Rangers move

Former Celtic and Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose could be set to move to Cove Rangers.

The 51-times capped Nigeria international has been training with the League One club as he seeks a new club.

The 34-year-old spent most of last season at Morton after joining the Cappielow outfit in October, but played only 13 times and was freed at the end of the campaign.

The former Hibernian, Livingston and St Johnstone defender featured in a bounce game for Cove on Tuesday night as Hartley’s side defeated a scratch team of unattached players 3-0.

Georgia not on Anderson’s mind

Meanwhile, Livingston striker Bruce Anderson has turned down a lucrative move to Georgian football.

The Lions accepted a six-figure bid earlier this week from Georgian top-flight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where former Hibs youth chief Steve Kean is now manager.

Kean had targeted Anderson after the marksman had bagged 20 goals in his two seasons with Livi.

But the 24-year-old has decided he is not interested in a switch to eastern Europe.

The transfer fee would undoubtedly have been welcomed by Livi, who have had to make significant cutbacks this summer following previous losses.

But manager David Martindale insists he is happy to still have the former Aberdeen youngster available ahead of the new season.

Martindale said: “That’s dead in the water. I accepted a bid and gave Bruce permission to speak to them but he said, ‘no thanks’.

“It’s always going to be down to the player and Bruce is not someone I’m actively trying to get out of the building.

“If Bruce is with me for another year or two or three I’d be happy with that.

“A bid came in, which I thought was fair value for Bruce – it was a six-figure bid – so I had to do the right thing and accept that.

“But Bruce has exercised his right not to go and speak to them with my permission.

“He doesn’t see Georgia as the next step in his career and I’ll be more than happy if he’s here when the window shuts.”