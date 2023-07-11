Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead

Blue Toon co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan lead Blue Toon to a 1-1 draw on their return to Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal for Peterhead. Image: Newsline Media
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan enjoyed their return to Cove Rangers as they led their side to a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Balmoral Stadium.

The friendly at Balmoral Stadium was the Blue Toon’s final warm-up game ahead of their Viaplay Cup campaign getting underway against Championship outfit Partick Thistle this weekend.

Cove Rangers will complete their friendly preparations ahead of the cup when they host Premiership newcomers Dundee on Saturday.

The home side were first to threaten through Cove captain Mitch Megginson but he headed over from close range.

Peterhead responded with a long range effort from player co-manager Jordon Brown which was turned round the post.

From the resulting corner Brown’s co-boss Ryan Strachan fired in a drive from the edge of the box which was saved.

The Blue Toon made the breakthrough 10 minutes before the break, however, when striker Kieran Shanks held off the attention of trialist Efe Ambrose to fire home.

However, Cove got themselves back on level terms two minutes before half-time through a curling effort from another trialist, believed to be Tyler Mykyta.

Peterhead came close to regaining the lead in the final minute of the first half when Andy McCarthy set-up Jack Brown but his effort was saved.

Jordon Brown of Peterhead and Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Image: Newsline Media

The Blue Toon continued to ask questions of Cove and Shanks saw his diving header from Brown’s cross rattle the crossbar at the start of the second half.

Co-boss Brown then ran clear on goal after capitalising on a defensive mix-up but he dragged his effort wide of goal.

Cove midfielder Iain Vigurs came close to winning the game nine minutes from time but his effort was saved by substitute goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi as the game finished all square.

Highland League sides continue their build-up

All the goals came in the second half as Inverurie Locos won 2-1 at Stonehaven.

Callum Duncan and Blair Smith got the goals for Andy Low’s side with Josh Christie’s goal a consolation for the home side.

Rothes continued their preparations for the new campaign with a 7-1 win at Forres Thistle.

Connor Aubrey’s acrobatic effort put the home side ahead but Rothes responded in emphatic fashion as an Aidan Wilson double and two own goals had Ross Jack’s side 4-1 up at the break.

Neil Owen struck the post for Forres at the start of the second half but that was as close as they got to scoring again as Michael Finnis added a double of his own in the second half while Matthew McConachie also got on the scoresheet for Ross Jack’s side.

Lossiemouth beat Dyce 4-0 at Ian Mair Park.

Fraser Forbes scored twice for Lossiemouth. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A penalty from Fraser Forbes gave the Coasters a 1-0 lead at the break before Forbes turned provider as he teed up Liam Archibald to double Lossie’s lead.

Forbes added a third midway through the second half with another penalty as Dyce finished the game with 10 men.

Ryan Morrison added a fourth eight minutes from time.

Elsewhere Wick Academy beat a Ross County XI 1-0 at Harmsworth Park while Deveronvale ran out 3-0 winners against Banff rivals Deveronside.

 

