Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead

Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan enjoyed their return to Cove Rangers as they led their side to a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Balmoral Stadium.

The friendly at Balmoral Stadium was the Blue Toon’s final warm-up game ahead of their Viaplay Cup campaign getting underway against Championship outfit Partick Thistle this weekend.

Cove Rangers will complete their friendly preparations ahead of the cup when they host Premiership newcomers Dundee on Saturday.

The home side were first to threaten through Cove captain Mitch Megginson but he headed over from close range.

Peterhead responded with a long range effort from player co-manager Jordon Brown which was turned round the post.

From the resulting corner Brown’s co-boss Ryan Strachan fired in a drive from the edge of the box which was saved.

The Blue Toon made the breakthrough 10 minutes before the break, however, when striker Kieran Shanks held off the attention of trialist Efe Ambrose to fire home.

However, Cove got themselves back on level terms two minutes before half-time through a curling effort from another trialist, believed to be Tyler Mykyta.

Peterhead came close to regaining the lead in the final minute of the first half when Andy McCarthy set-up Jack Brown but his effort was saved.

The Blue Toon continued to ask questions of Cove and Shanks saw his diving header from Brown’s cross rattle the crossbar at the start of the second half.

Co-boss Brown then ran clear on goal after capitalising on a defensive mix-up but he dragged his effort wide of goal.

Cove midfielder Iain Vigurs came close to winning the game nine minutes from time but his effort was saved by substitute goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi as the game finished all square.

Highland League sides continue their build-up

All the goals came in the second half as Inverurie Locos won 2-1 at Stonehaven.

Callum Duncan and Blair Smith got the goals for Andy Low’s side with Josh Christie’s goal a consolation for the home side.

Rothes continued their preparations for the new campaign with a 7-1 win at Forres Thistle.

Connor Aubrey’s acrobatic effort put the home side ahead but Rothes responded in emphatic fashion as an Aidan Wilson double and two own goals had Ross Jack’s side 4-1 up at the break.

Neil Owen struck the post for Forres at the start of the second half but that was as close as they got to scoring again as Michael Finnis added a double of his own in the second half while Matthew McConachie also got on the scoresheet for Ross Jack’s side.

Lossiemouth beat Dyce 4-0 at Ian Mair Park.

A penalty from Fraser Forbes gave the Coasters a 1-0 lead at the break before Forbes turned provider as he teed up Liam Archibald to double Lossie’s lead.

Forbes added a third midway through the second half with another penalty as Dyce finished the game with 10 men.

Ryan Morrison added a fourth eight minutes from time.

Elsewhere Wick Academy beat a Ross County XI 1-0 at Harmsworth Park while Deveronvale ran out 3-0 winners against Banff rivals Deveronside.