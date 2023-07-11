Drivers face 112-mile diversion as landslide closes A86 at Roy Bridge

Motorists are facing a 112-mile diversion following a landslide near Roy Bridge.

The A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road remains closed in both directions due to debris on the road.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road is closed to all traffic due to hillside debris on the carriageway.

Motorists are being diverted away from the areas as officials work to clear the route.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 21:30#A86 Roybridge The carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to debris on the carriageway A diversion route has now been implemented: https://t.co/BMgNxq7R7u@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/SeEwcfNb4D — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 11, 2023

Drivers are facing a 112-mile diversion via both the A9 Inverness to Perth road and the A82 Inverness to Fort William route.

Drivers are being warned to expect longer than normal journey times as a result of the closure.

More to follow.