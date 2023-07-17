Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley: Trialists should be allowed to play in the League Cup

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes the SPFL needs to change its rules regarding the use of trialists in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

Unsigned players can make three appearances in the league but are not permitted to play in the League Cup under the existing regulations.

Former Peterhead boss Jim McInally called for the rules to be altered last summer after arguing lower league clubs are at a disadvantage in the competition.

Cove boss Hartley agrees a change needs to be made.

He said: “Trialists can play in the league but can’t play in the cup which seems daft.

“You look at the games on Saturday and you see some teams who couldn’t fill their bench yet would be able to play trialists for three games in the league.

“Between being unable to fill your bench and then having to deal with injuries it can be a big challenge for a manager. We’re all in the same boat as nobody is up to speed yet.

“I do find that strange.

“The rule has to change when you look at the majority of the teams and see they don’t have their squads together in the middle of July.”

Cove will be thin on the ground for League Cup opener

Hartley named eight trialists in his matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee and five started the game against the Premiership newcomers.

But the Cove manager’s inability to field any of them in the opening game of the Viaplay Cup group stage against Clyde at Balmoral Stadium tomorrow leaves him with few options.

He said: “We’ve still not got our full squad together so we’ve played a lot of trialists within the recent period.

“I didn’t think we’d have the full squad together yet and we’re still short in certain areas but there has been a lot of good work done in terms of fitness and Saturday was another good workout against a good team.

“Now the real stuff starts tomorrow night.

“We’ve played six games already so by the end of the group stage we’ll have played 10 games all in.

“We’ve had to do that to build match fitness up and it is demanding especially if you don’t have your full squad.

“Look at Clyde on Saturday, they could only put three on their bench.

“It is demanding but you have to get on with it and try to bring players in who you think can help you.”

Hartley believes positive start is vital in group opener

Hartley admits his side is a work in progress at this stage of the campaign but he is targeting a winning start to the cup campaign against the Bully Wee.

Clyde came close to taking their tie against Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park to penalties before two goals in the final three minutes gave Accies a 3-1 win and Hartley is anticipating a tough game.

He said: “There is still work to be done in terms of our match fitness.

“We’re not quite there yet but if we keep working every day hopefully we’ll keep improving.

“You look at some of the results at the weekend and you can see Premiership teams are not quite ready and when you don’t win that first game it puts you on the back foot straight away.

“If we can get a good result tomorrow night it can help us build some momentum going into the league campaign.

“It’s really important to start with a win if you can but we know it will be difficult as Clyde did well right up to the closing stages of the game on Saturday.

“We’re not at full strength yet but we have to pick a team who we hope can get a good result tomorrow night.”