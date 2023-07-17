Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley: Trialists should be allowed to play in the League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley: Trialists should be allowed to play in the League Cup

Cove manager believes it is time the SPFL looked at changing the rules to help clubs.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes the SPFL needs to change its rules regarding the use of trialists in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

Unsigned players can make three appearances in the league but are not permitted to play in the League Cup under the existing regulations.

Former Peterhead boss Jim McInally called for the rules to be altered last summer after arguing lower league clubs are at a disadvantage in the competition.

Cove boss Hartley agrees a change needs to be made.

He said: “Trialists can play in the league but can’t play in the cup which seems daft.

“You look at the games on Saturday and you see some teams who couldn’t fill their bench yet would be able to play trialists for three games in the league.

“Between being unable to fill your bench and then having to deal with injuries it can be a big challenge for a manager. We’re all in the same boat as nobody is up to speed yet.

“I do find that strange.

“The rule has to change when you look at the majority of the teams and see they don’t have their squads together in the middle of July.”

Cove will be thin on the ground for League Cup opener

Hartley named eight trialists in his matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee and five started the game against the Premiership newcomers.

But the Cove manager’s inability to field any of them in the opening game of the Viaplay Cup group stage against Clyde at Balmoral Stadium tomorrow leaves him with few options.

He said: “We’ve still not got our full squad together so we’ve played a lot of trialists within the recent period.

“I didn’t think we’d have the full squad together yet and we’re still short in certain areas but there has been a lot of good work done in terms of fitness and Saturday was another good workout against a good team.

“Now the real stuff starts tomorrow night.

“We’ve played six games already so by the end of the group stage we’ll have played 10 games all in.

“We’ve had to do that to build match fitness up and it is demanding especially if you don’t have your full squad.

“Look at Clyde on Saturday, they could only put three on their bench.

“It is demanding but you have to get on with it and try to bring players in who you think can help you.”

Hartley believes positive start is vital in group opener

Hartley admits his side is a work in progress at this stage of the campaign but he is targeting a winning start to the cup campaign against the Bully Wee.

Clyde came close to taking their tie against Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park to penalties before two goals in the final three minutes gave Accies a 3-1 win and Hartley is anticipating a tough game.

He said: “There is still work to be done in terms of our match fitness.

“We’re not quite there yet but if we keep working every day hopefully we’ll keep improving.

“You look at some of the results at the weekend and you can see Premiership teams are not quite ready and when you don’t win that first game it puts you on the back foot straight away.

“If we can get a good result tomorrow night it can help us build some momentum going into the league campaign.

“It’s really important to start with a win if you can but we know it will be difficult as Clyde did well right up to the closing stages of the game on Saturday.

“We’re not at full strength yet but we have to pick a team who we hope can get a good result tomorrow night.”

