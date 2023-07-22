Kyle Connell at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Highland League champions Brechin City

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was pleased by the resilience shown by his side as they came from behind to defeat Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City.

Hartley’s side sit second in Group C of the Viaplay Cup after following up their 5-2 win against Clyde with a 3-2 victory at Glebe Park.

They trailed at the break with Grady McGrath’s opener for City cancelled out by Mark Reynolds before Ewan Loudon fired the hosts in front from the penalty spot.

Two Kyle Connell goals in the space of seven minutes were enough to earn Hartley’s side the victory in an entertaining contest.

He said: “I thought we created enough chances in the first half and then we conceded a couple of sloppy goals.

“It is not easy coming here at this stage of the season when the pitch is sticky. We knew they would make it difficult for us.

“We had a lot of control in the second half and created a lot of chances.

“There are also lots of things we can do better.”

Cove made only one change from the team that won against Clyde with goalkeeper Nick Suman replacing Balint Demus while Josh Kerr, one of three new signings at the club on Friday, was named on the bench.

Dayshonne Golding and Jacob Jones, the other new arrivals, missed out as Cove wait for international clearance.

The other new arrivals – Dayshonne Golding and Jacob Jones – missed out as they are still waiting on international clearance to play.

The first half was a strange affair with Cove largely dominant but ending the 45 minutes trailing 2-1.

Cove should have broken the deadlock in the 25th minute when Brechin goalkeeper Jamie McCabe was caught under a Tyler Mykyta cross and Mark Gallagher headed onto the crossbar with Reynolds firing over from the rebound.

The home side made the breakthrough against the run of play on the half-hour mark when McGrath found space in behind Reynolds and Connor Scully and fired the ball low beyond Suman who got a touch but couldn’t keep the effort out.

Cove levelled a mere four minutes later when a Mykyta free kick was cleared only as far as Reynolds who slotted home with his right foot.

Brechin had a chance to regain the lead six minutes before the break when Loudon was brought down by Suman and the City attacker dusted himself down before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Loudon and McGrath had chances early in the second half to put Brechin 3-1 ahead but the crucial next goal fell to Cove.

A through ball from substitute Iain Vigurs was flicked on by Cove captain Mitch Megginson for Connell who poked the ball beyond the advancing McCabe in the 74th minute.

Connell claimed the winner seven minutes later when he netted from close range from a cross from Kerr, who impressed after replacing Mouhamed Niang with 30 minutes to go.

Hartley added: “I thought Josh did well when he came on. He is a versatile player who has played at a good level.”

FULL TIME | Brechin City 2-3 Cove Rangers Another valiant effort for City against full time opposition as Cove Rangers came from behind to take all 3 points this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/aHmn300vWS — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) July 22, 2023

Frustration for City manager

Brechin boss Andy Kirk accepted his side didn’t do enough to take something from the game.

He said: “We had wee spells in the game where we did OK but for most of it we were pretty disappointing.

“We had one or two nice patterns but there were too many turnovers of possession.

“We got into good positions only to lose the ball and defensively we made poor decisions.

“It is still early in the season for us but we have to be better.

“We knew we were up against a better and stronger side but we had the chance to have go 3-1 ahead just after half-time and we didn’t take it.

“You always run the risk of getting punished by a stronger team.”