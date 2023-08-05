Cove Rangers midfielder Sena: ‘Tough start is just what we need’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder Sena: ‘Tough start is just what we need’

Full-time tests await Cove on their return to League One.

By Paul Third
Sena in action for Cove Rangers in pre-season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sena in action for Cove Rangers in pre-season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers face a testing start to League One against two of their biggest rivals but midfielder Sena believes the tough double header is just what his side need.

Paul Hartley’s side travel to Hamilton Accies today before hosting Falkirk next week.

Having switched to a full-time model Cove face two of the three other full-time clubs in the division back-to-back but Sena has welcomed the challenge.

He said: “Hamilton and Falkirk are our first two games and they are two good sides who should be up there.

“We had a good test at Hamilton last weekend and I’m expecting another one on Saturday.

“Some people might look at us having a tough start as a negative but I see it as a positive thing as it will allow us to see where we are.

“I feel we’ve had a good pre-season but we need to turn up on Saturday and take it one game at a time.”

League One will be a tough test

Sena, who has played for Partick, Alloa and Montrose, has League One experience and he believes the stage is set for a competitive campaign in the third tier.

He said: “I’ve played in this league before and this is the toughest it has been in a few years.

“There are usually one or two full-time teams but this year there are four so it’s going to be competitive.

“I fancy us at home against anybody but we know we have to be good away from home too and it’s important we make a good start.

“We’ve got high ambitions.

“We were relegated last season but we’ve gone full-time and without putting too much pressure on ourselves we won’t accept anything below the standards we set in the changing room.

“We’re aiming high and hopefully it can be a successful season.”

Three reasons behind Sena’s decision to join Cove

Sena joined Cove Rangers in June. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

It is a new-look Cove Rangers for their return to League One following the arrival of 18 new players at Balmoral Stadium.

Sena was signing number six of a busy summer of recruitment and he had no hesitation on making the move north.

He said: “There’s no hiding the fact the gaffer was a big part of me coming here as he had me last year.

“I played against Cove and could see it was a good club which was going places as well.

“To be able to join a full-time club was important too. I’m only 23, I’m still young and not looking to go part-time anytime soon.

“I’ve settled in pretty well. It’s a good bunch of boys and we’re all pretty new so I was easy to settle as we’re all in the same boat.

“We’re building a good team spirt. It’s been a fresh start for everyone which makes things easier and we’ve all benefited from the cup games as we’ve gotten to know what we’re good at.”

Experienced team-mates will be vital

Mitch Megginson is one of the senior members of Paul Hartley’s squad. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sena is one of the older members of the new arrivals at the club at 23 and he believes the experience of fellow newcomer Paul McGowan and the senior players who were at Cove last season will be important.

He said: “I’m one of the oldest and I’m only 23. There’s a lot of young lads here so it’s important to have guys like Gowser and Mark Reynolds, Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie.

“We’ve got good experience in the team in Gowser. Even when we scored a goal at Hamilton last week he was still telling us how rubbish we were and keeping us on our toes.

“All the boys who have been here before will be good for us.”

