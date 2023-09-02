Cameron Stewart eager to gain senior football experience with Cove Rangers during loan from Ipswich Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Stewart eager to gain senior football experience with Cove Rangers during loan from Ipswich Town

The defender has featured in all four of Cove's League One games so far this season, including starts against Falkirk, Montrose and Queen of the South.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cameron Stewart in action for Cove Rangers against Queen of the South
Cameron Stewart in action for Cove Rangers against Queen of the South. Image: Dave Cowe.

Cameron Stewart is eager to gain more experience of playing senior football during his loan spell with Cove Rangers.

The 20-year-old Northern Irishman joined Paul Hartley’s side on loan from English Championship side Ipswich Town earlier this summer.

Stewart is yet to make a senior appearance at Ipswich – where his contract runs out next summer – and spent last season on loan back in his home country with Crusaders in the NIFL Irish Premiership.

He made five appearances in all competitions during his spell in Northern Ireland last term.

This season, the defender has featured in all four of Cove’s League One games so far, including starts against Falkirk, Montrose and Queen of the South.

Crusaders’ Cameron Stewart, left, in action with Glentoran’s Niall McGinn. Image: Shutterstock.

And having been able to get considerable game time under his belt already, Stewart is raring to gain even more experience with Cove, who travel to Alloa Athletic today.

He hopes more minutes may put him in the first team picture upon his return to Ipswich.

Stewart said: “I’m 20 now so I need to be playing men’s football. That’s what they said at Ipswich.

“I’m maybe not quite ready for the first team down there, so they wanted me to come up to Scotland and play more games, and hopefully next year I can go back down and get in the team.

“I’ve talked to Ipswich about my future.

“I spoke to the manager (Kieran McKenna) before I came here and they gave me their best wishes, and the under-21s manager John McGreal has been really good for me. They all help me a lot.”

Learning on the job at Cove – who must cut out cheap goals

Stewart feels he is adapting to the demands of Scottish football, as he added: “I’m really enjoying it so far. Training has been really good and I’ve been playing, which is what I wanted to come here and do

“The style of football is slightly different to what I’m used to, but I think I’ve been doing alright so far.

“It’s more physical than it is down south. Down there it’s more on the ground and playing through the lines, but I need to learn both sides of the game.

“I want to play as many games as I can and help the team. Hopefully, we can do some good things this year.”

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Stewart joined Cove Rangers on loan. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

Cove have picked up four points from as many games this season, and Stewart believes his side must cut out conceding “cheap goals” to improve their standing in League One.

Hartley’s side currently sit in sixth ahead of their trip to Alloa, who occupy seventh with three points.

Stewart said: “We are playing well in matches, but maybe luck has not gone our way.

“I thought we were the better side last Saturday, but we’re giving away cheap goals at the minute. I think when we cut that out then the results will come and we will climb the table.

“It is a new team, so it’ll probably take time for us to gel together, but in training you can see we’re definitely doing the right things.”

