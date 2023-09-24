Scottish Cup: Craig Stewart hails Deveronvale’s character after thrilling win against Culter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Craig Stewart hails Deveronvale’s character after thrilling win against Culter

The Banffers trailed three times at Crombie Park but came back to win the first round tie.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale celebrate Jamie MacLellan's winning goal in the Scottish Cup tie against Culter. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Deveronvale celebrate Jamie MacLellan's winning goal in the Scottish Cup tie against Culter. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Manager Craig Stewart hailed Deveronvale’s character after they came from behind three times to beat Culter in a rip-roaring Scottish Cup first round tie.

The Breedon Highland League side, who finished with 10 men, prevailed 4-3 after extra-time in a thrilling tussle with the North Junior champions at Crombie Park.

It’s the Banffers first win in the Scottish Cup since September 2018 and their first victory in all competitions since July 29.

Boss Stewart said: “It’s difficult to put my thoughts into words.

“People can question our character and the players’ commitment all they want – but we pulled it out of the bag.

“We were struggling for a squad and we had to pull boys back from loans.

Jamie MacLellan, centre (number four), scores Deveronvale’s fourth goal in the Scottish Cup tie against Culter

“It’s not been a kind competition for us in recent years, we’ve had some really tough draws and this was another one.

“It was a draw I didn’t want, we had to work and scrap for every little thing.

“But at the end of the day I think the cream came to the top and we got a result.”

Hosts make breakthrough

Culter, who’d won 12 out of 12 this term prior to this encounter, started on the front foot with Ross Clark heading a Ben McGregor cross from the left against the crossbar in the fifth minute.

Clark wasn’t to be denied six minutes later when he beat Harry Noble to Cammy Fraser’s ball through and fired past goalkeeper Sean McIntosh.

In the 34th minute Vale equalised when Innes McKay’s left-footed strike from 40 yards squirmed through the hands of goalkeeper Peter Tait and into the net.

Culter’s Ross Clark, right, scores his first goal against Deveronvale

The sides were only level for a minute, however, as Clark drove to the edge of the box before finding the bottom left corner.

Tait thwarted Cameron Angus and Matthew Petermann either side of the interval before McIntosh rushed out to stop Clark completing his hat-trick just before the hour mark.

Banffers rally

Midway through the second half Deveronvale evened things up when Noble’s free-kick from the edge of the box was spilled by Tait and Jamie MacLellan stabbed the rebound into the net.

In the 83rd minute Culter took the lead for the third time when McGregor’s corner broke for sub Willie Mathers and he sent a superb overhead kick into the roof of the net.

But in the first minute of stoppage game back came Vale with Matthew Petermann picking out the top right corner with a brilliant curling shot.

At the end of first half of extra-time the visitors took the lead, MacLellan played a one-two with Ryan Park and lashed a shot into the bottom right corner from the left side of the area.

Matthew Petermann, right, scores Deveronvale’s third goal against Culter

On 107 minutes McKay was shown a second yellow card by referee Kyle Hall for a trip on Clark and shortly after Mark Adam headed Mathers’ free-kick against the crossbar as Culter looked to force penalties.

In the final minute the Junior side came close to levelling when Fraser found Elliot Duff on the right of the box and Jayden Goldie cleared his strike off the line.

Culter claimed it had crossed and also had a shout for a penalty with Fraser appearing to be tripped after passing, but ref Hall dismissed the appeals.

Mistakes prove costly

Home boss Lee Youngson, who was red carded after the final whistle for comments to the match officials, said: “It’s really disappointing.

“If you don’t take your opportunities you get punished and we made two really bad mistakes to lose goals.

“In the end Deveronvale deserved it because they didn’t make the mistakes we did.

“Peter Tait was disappointed, but he’s saved us in tight games plenty of times and we win and lose as a team.

Deveronvale’s Jayden Goldie, right, clears off the line against Culter

“It’s not the referee’s job to say whether it’s a goal (in the final minute of extra-time).

“The linesman is standing in line with it, he didn’t want to make a decision.

“But we can’t point at the officials, we’ve got to deal with our performance.

“I thought we played reasonably well, but if you make those mistakes and miss opportunities you can’t blame anyone but yourselves.”

