Fraser Fyvie delighted after Cove Rangers stretch unbeaten run to seven games with 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts

An outstanding midfield performance by Fraser Fyvie proved to be the foundation for Cove Rangers’ hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Kelty Hearts.

The result extended Paul Hartley’s team’s unbeaten run to seven games as they moved up to third place in League One.

Striker Rumarn Burrell scored the only goal of the game but it was Fyvie who ran the show from the middle of the park with the former Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United man tormenting the Fifers with his passing and attacking endeavour.

“It’s good to get a win away from home and also to record another clean sheet,” said Fyvie afterwards.

“The clean sheet is important to us as it gives us a base to build on.

“The foundations come from clean sheets and from that we can create chances to score goals.

“Thankfully Rumarn came up with the goods. It was a good finish from him.”

Burrell strike proves decisive

The goal which won the game arrived after just 18 minutes when a a clever lofted pass from Blair Yule was controlled superbly by the lively Burrell who then dispatched a well-struck low shot beyond Kelty keeper Kyle Gourlay.

Fyvie almost made it 2-0 shortly afterwards with a blistering 30-yard free kick which was turned away for a corner by Gourlay.

He went close twice in the second half, firstly with another free kick which was held by the Kelty keeper then a low shot late in the game which crept narrowly wide.

The home side rarely threatened and managed just one solitary shot on target 15 minutes from time when Cove goalkeeper Nicholas Suman turned Adam Corbett’s attempt over the crossbar.

Fyvie added: “It was disappointing not to get on the scoresheet but I’ll take a 1-0 victory away from home any day.

“We gave Kelty the ball a lot of the time today, more than normal and more than we’d have liked but our shape was really good.

“It was tough. This is not an easy place to come to but we dug in, showed resilience and worked hard for each other.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley was delighted to see his side grind out the win.

He said: “Kelty are a good team but both our organisation and work rate were excellent and we always felt that we were a threat on the counter attack.

“That’s seven games unbeaten with three clean sheets in a row which is really pleasing for me and for the whole team as a unit.

“We now need to keep building on that momentum.

“We had been taking some criticism because we weren’t defending properly and conceding too many loose goals and too many sloppy goals but we’ve sorted that out and we’ll now just take each game as it comes and see where it takes us.”