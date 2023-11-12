Fraser Fyvie delighted after Cove Rangers stretch unbeaten run to seven games with 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraser Fyvie delighted after Cove Rangers stretch unbeaten run to seven games with 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts

The Aberdeen side have moved up to third place in League One.

By Reporter
Fraser Fyvie in act for Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Fraser Fyvie in act for Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An outstanding midfield performance by Fraser Fyvie proved to be the foundation for Cove Rangers’ hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Kelty Hearts.

The result extended Paul Hartley’s team’s unbeaten run to seven games as they moved up to third place in League One.

Striker Rumarn Burrell scored the only goal of the game but it was Fyvie who ran the show from the middle of the park with the former Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United man tormenting the Fifers with his passing and attacking endeavour.

“It’s good to get a win away from home and also to record another clean sheet,” said Fyvie afterwards.

“The clean sheet is important to us as it gives us a base to build on.

“The foundations come from clean sheets and from that we can create chances to score goals.

“Thankfully Rumarn came up with the goods. It was a good finish from him.”

Burrell strike proves decisive

The goal which won the game arrived after just 18 minutes when a a clever lofted pass from Blair Yule was controlled superbly by the lively Burrell who then dispatched a well-struck low shot beyond Kelty keeper Kyle Gourlay.

Fyvie almost made it 2-0 shortly afterwards with a blistering 30-yard free kick which was turned away for a corner by Gourlay.

He went close twice in the second half, firstly with another free kick which was held by the Kelty keeper then a low shot late in the game which crept narrowly wide.

The home side rarely threatened and managed just one solitary shot on target 15 minutes from time when Cove goalkeeper Nicholas Suman turned Adam Corbett’s attempt over the crossbar.

Fyvie added: “It was disappointing not to get on the scoresheet but I’ll take a 1-0 victory away from home any day.

“We gave Kelty the ball a lot of the time today, more than normal and more than we’d have liked but our shape was really good.

“It was tough. This is not an easy place to come to but we dug in, showed resilience and worked  hard for each other.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley was delighted to see his side grind out the win.

He said: “Kelty are a good team but both our organisation and work rate were excellent and we always felt that we were a threat on the counter attack.

“That’s seven games unbeaten with three clean sheets in a row which is really pleasing for me and for the whole team as a unit.

“We now need to keep building on that momentum.

“We had been taking some criticism because we weren’t defending properly and conceding too many loose goals and too many sloppy goals but we’ve sorted that out and we’ll now just take each game as it comes and see where it takes us.”

