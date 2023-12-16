Cove Rangers in no mood to ease up after 10-game unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers in no mood to ease up after 10-game unbeaten run

Paul Hartley's side go in search of their eighth straight win when Alloa visit Balmoral Stadium today.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove boss Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The unbeaten run has reached double figures but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists there will be no letting up at Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley watched his side record their seventh straight win with a 3-1 victory at Annan Athletic last weekend.

Even the dismissal of Josh Kerr early in the second half had no discernible effect on Hartley’s side as Rumarn Burrell’s hat-trick ensured a fine League One victory.

The mood is understandably buoyant at the club – but Hartley will not allow his players to be complacent.

The Cove boss said: “We played really well with 10 men. We managed the game well and the subs who came on made a big difference.

“We had to find a different way to win the game, but-  even with 10 – we controlled the game and it shows the confidence in the team just now.

“It’s a happy place to be just now. Training is great, we’re continuing with the same work, and as long as the players put a shift in, they’ll be fine.

“They know their jobs and life is quite easy just now, but we can’t take our foot off the gas – we have to empty the tank every week and the players know that.”

Cove have chance to close the gap this weekend

The victory keeps Cove in third place in League One, nine points behind Hamilton and Falkirk, and seven clear of Kelty Hearts in fourth.

With the top two going head-to-head today, while Kelty face fifth-placed Montrose, the Hartley knows the importance of another win for his side against Alloa at Balmoral Stadium.

He said:  “We’d like to be in a stronger position, but we have to look at ourselves.

“We don’t focus on anything else until after our game.

“We have to be disciplined, work hard and keep playing well.

“It’s nice to be back home after three weeks on the road, but we can’t take our eye off the ball.

“We want to finish the year well, but it’s all about the next game against Alloa and doing what we need to do to take the three points.”

Alloa the last side to beat Cove

Alloa were the last side to beat Cove in the league – running out 1-0 winners on September 2.

The Wasps have had a change of manager since then with Andy Graham now in charge following Brian Rice’s departure.

Hartley was impressed by Alloa’s display in holding league leaders Hamilton to a goalless draw last weekend, and believes his side will need to be at their best today.

The Cove manager said: “We were really poor down at Alloa when we last faced them, from start to finish.

“We lost a poor goal and were never at the races.

“We’ve made good strides since then, but we have to keep it going.

“Andy knows the team really well and has been there as a player for a number of years.

“They played really well last week to take a point and we know the threat they are.

“We’ll have to play well.”

Kerr will miss the match and next week’s home match against Edinburgh City due to the suspension incurred following his dismissal last weekend.

More from Cove Rangers FC

Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Rumarn Burrell's second hat-trick in three games gives Cove Rangers victory at Annan
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and midfielder Fraser Fyvie, right, at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set for another spell on sidelines
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has been named League One manager of the month for November.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley named Scottish League One manager of the month for…
To go with story by Paul Third. Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell has been named cinch League One player of the month for November. Picture shows; Rumarn Burrell. Balmoral Stadium. Supplied by Cove Rangers FC Date; 05/12/2023
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell named League One player of the month
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
Connor Scully sees same 'characteristics' in Cove Rangers' current unbeaten run and title-winning League…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Defender Michael Doyle enjoying new lease of life at Cove Rangers
Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell on his journey to being the top scorer in…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping for financial boost from Scottish Cup run

Conversation