Cove Rangers in no mood to ease up after 10-game unbeaten run

The unbeaten run has reached double figures but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists there will be no letting up at Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley watched his side record their seventh straight win with a 3-1 victory at Annan Athletic last weekend.

Even the dismissal of Josh Kerr early in the second half had no discernible effect on Hartley’s side as Rumarn Burrell’s hat-trick ensured a fine League One victory.

The mood is understandably buoyant at the club – but Hartley will not allow his players to be complacent.

The Cove boss said: “We played really well with 10 men. We managed the game well and the subs who came on made a big difference.

“We had to find a different way to win the game, but- even with 10 – we controlled the game and it shows the confidence in the team just now.

“It’s a happy place to be just now. Training is great, we’re continuing with the same work, and as long as the players put a shift in, they’ll be fine.

“They know their jobs and life is quite easy just now, but we can’t take our foot off the gas – we have to empty the tank every week and the players know that.”

Cove have chance to close the gap this weekend

The victory keeps Cove in third place in League One, nine points behind Hamilton and Falkirk, and seven clear of Kelty Hearts in fourth.

With the top two going head-to-head today, while Kelty face fifth-placed Montrose, the Hartley knows the importance of another win for his side against Alloa at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “We’d like to be in a stronger position, but we have to look at ourselves.

“We don’t focus on anything else until after our game.

“We have to be disciplined, work hard and keep playing well.

“It’s nice to be back home after three weeks on the road, but we can’t take our eye off the ball.

“We want to finish the year well, but it’s all about the next game against Alloa and doing what we need to do to take the three points.”

Alloa the last side to beat Cove

Alloa were the last side to beat Cove in the league – running out 1-0 winners on September 2.

The Wasps have had a change of manager since then with Andy Graham now in charge following Brian Rice’s departure.

Hartley was impressed by Alloa’s display in holding league leaders Hamilton to a goalless draw last weekend, and believes his side will need to be at their best today.

The Cove manager said: “We were really poor down at Alloa when we last faced them, from start to finish.

“We lost a poor goal and were never at the races.

“We’ve made good strides since then, but we have to keep it going.

“Andy knows the team really well and has been there as a player for a number of years.

“They played really well last week to take a point and we know the threat they are.

“We’ll have to play well.”

Kerr will miss the match and next week’s home match against Edinburgh City due to the suspension incurred following his dismissal last weekend.