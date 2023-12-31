Highland League: Buckie ‘unbelievable’ in Forres rout; Fraserburgh hailed for first half showing v Keith; Colin Charlesworth gets first Huntly win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Highland League: Buckie ‘unbelievable’ in Forres rout; Fraserburgh hailed for first half showing v Keith; Colin Charlesworth gets first Huntly win

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald admitted the Can-Cans were talking about "damage limitation" by half-time against Buckie.

By Reporter
Darryl McHardy claimed a double for Buckie Thistle against Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.
Darryl McHardy claimed a double for Buckie Thistle against Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.

A brutally-efficient and clinical Buckie Thistle hammered a sorry Forres Mechanics side 8-1 as their title charge continues to pick up speed.

Four goals before half-time and four after the break gave the Jags a huge win over the Can-Cans at Mosset Park.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart labelled his side’s showing as the best of the campaign so far.

“Every pitch in the Highland League is bad right now, we haven’t played in a few weeks and it could have been a messy game,” he said.

“But I thought it was our best performance of the season.

“In terms of how we played, we were unbelievable and our front three were excellent.”

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Forres had the first real opening of the game when Ethan Cairns hit the post after 11 minutes.

But Buckie quickly turned up the pressure and were ahead on 23 minutes when Max Barry met a headed clearance with a sweet volley from 20 yards which found the corner of the net.

The visitors had multiple chances to double their lead, but were pegged back to 1-1 when Shaun Morrison calmly finished one-on-one after 36 minutes.

A rampant Jags side then killed the game before half-time.

A Darryl McHardy header had them back in front within three minutes, and he was wheeling away again on 44 minutes – though Jack MacIver’s free-kick from 40 yards appeared to go all the way in through keeper Lee Herbert’s legs with no contact from McHardy. Both players later claimed the goal.

Scott Adams’ composed finish from 10 yards made it 4-1 at the break.

The Jags didn’t slow down after the change of ends and it was 5-1 on 55 minutes. Jack Murray was fouled in the box and scored the resultant penalty himself in emphatic fashion.

Adams grabbed his second with a hammered finish from eight yards on the hour mark, before a second penalty of the half was awarded to the Jags for a Craig Mackenzie trip. Murray again scored from the spot for 7-1.

Substitute Lyall Keir was free at the back post to add the eighth and final goal with a neat finish on 81 minutes.

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald said: “That is the best I have seen Buckie play. They were different level right from the start.

“We were discussing damage limitation at half-time and how we don’t get an 8-1 – and we still get an 8-1.”

Cowie hails Fraserburgh’s first half to set up win over Keith

Mark Cowie felt Fraserburgh’s first half showing was their “best for a long time” as they ended 2023 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a dogged Keith side at Bellslea.

Broch boss Cowie said: “The first 45 minutes was the best we’ve played in a long time.”

“We caused them problems with our pace in wide areas and with the movement of our front three.

“Paul Young was the best player on the park, dictating play, getting the ball forward and we deserved to go in 2-0 at the break.

“Second half we didn’t kick on as much and Keith changed their shape to nullify our wide players, but our passing wasn’t as crisp – maybe that had something to do with the conditions as the wind got worse.

“This time of year, is so stop start, so I’ve got to be delighted, as we scored three excellent goals, we got a clean sheet and we never came under any real pressure.

“We now move on to another difficult game at Deveronvale next week.”

The Broch were on the front foot from the start and the visitor’s young keeper, Connor Macleod, did well to tip away a curling Connor Wood shot in the first minute.

The home side made the breakthrough on 27 minutes when Scott Barbour fired in a cross the left flank and Ryan Sargent flicked the ball past the Keith goalie into the net.

Ten minutes later they increased their lead when Young threaded a through-ball into the path of Barbour, who unleashed a left-foot cracker high past the Maroons goalkeeper at his near post.

The Broch striker then almost made it three just before the break, but Macleod saved his effort.

Conditions got more difficult for the players in the second period, but a great passage of play just after the hour saw Lewis Davidson release Wood on the right wing and his pull back picked out Barbour, who slammed the ball home from 14 yards.

Two minutes later, Davidson set up Josh Bolton, who was unlucky to see his shot cannon off the crossbar.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I thought Fraserburgh deserved the three points.

“They were fitter, sharper all over the pitch in the first half, but we dug in and defended well in the second period as conditions worsened.

“We didn’t really create much, but I thought our young keeper did really well and made a few good saves.

“Our season won’t be defined by games against teams in Fraserburgh’s position.

“We need to pick up points against teams around us – starting next week against Forres.”

Charlesworth praises Hunter and Thoirs after first win as Huntly boss comes at Lossiemouth

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth said he was “delighted” to get the first win of his tenure by beating Lossiemouth 3-1 at Grant Park.

Charlesworth said: “It’s always a fortress for Lossie and they make it tough for a lot of teams coming to Grant Park.

“We were in a game from the get-go and to come away with three points and my first win, I’m delighted.

“Andy Hunter scored one and set up another and that’s what he gives you.

“He’s been about the league for a long time and is a top player and his quality has never been in doubt. We like to get him as close to goal as possible, as the ball will stick and that’s where he does damage, and we’re lucky to have a player like him.”

The Huntly manager also gave a special mention to Alexander Thoirs, who also netted, adding: “It was a really good performance from Thoirs, he’s been a real driving force in the team once again and we don’t see him score much – especially with his left foot!”

Huntly went ahead after 17 minutes. Ryan Sewell played Lewis Crosbie into the opposition box and he cut the ball back for Hunter to turn in his 15th of the season at the near post.

Lossie levelled the scoring with three minutes of the half remaining when Brandon Hutcheson took advantage of a defensive error to round keeper Fraser Hobday and fire in his first goal for the Coasters.

But the visitors got back in front in the 52nd minute when Hunter turned provider, holding the ball up for Thoirs to hit a sweetly-struck left-footed drive from 20 yards out.

Huntly the wrapped up the win with 15 minutes remaining when substitute Brodie Allen played a through-ball to Robbie Foster, who kept his composure before netting his eighth of the season with a low drive.

It is now one win in the last five for Lossiemouth, with Manager Frank McGettrick admitting they lost poor goals.

He said: “It was three good goals from Huntly, but from our point of view three poor ones for us to lose.

“We had chances in the first half, and had chances to equalise before we scored and never took them.

“The wind got up, and we lost a bad second goal, and the third killed the game.

“We scored a good goal and it’s good to see Brandon (Hutcheson) scoring. He played very well and thoroughly deserved his goal.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Formartine United v Inverurie Locos and reaction to half-time abandonment

