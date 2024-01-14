Paul Hartley accepts ‘key moments’ cost Cove Rangers in Hamilton Accies defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley accepts ‘key moments’ cost Cove Rangers in Hamilton Accies defeat

Cove followed up their 4-0 midweek defeat at Falkirkwith a disappointing 2-0 reverse at Hamilton.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Paul Hartley is looking for his Cove Rangers side to show their resilience after suffering a second defeat of a difficult week.

They followed up their 4-0 midweek trouncing at Falkirk by slumping to another disappointing 2-0 reverse at Hamilton on Saturday.

Cove remain third in League One but trail Accies by 11 points and leaders Falkirk by a huge 20.

Hartley’s men had their fair share of chances in South Lanarkshire but were punished for their lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

The hosts opened the scoring after seven minutes when Lewis Smith capitalised on some slack possession before feeding Kevin O’Hara to slot home.

Accies were reduced to 10 men when Ben Williamson was shown a straight red for a reckless lunge, before Jamie Barjonas doubled their lead with 19 minutes left.

A difficult afternoon was then compounded when Michael Doyle was dismissed after picking up a second yellow.

“I actually thought we had a good performance. We were really good first half, then a mistake puts us behind,” Hartley said.

“That happens but after that I thought it was a really good reaction. We controlled the game in terms of possession and even in the second half we had some good opportunities.

“When they go down to 10 men, we need to play that little bit quicker and little bit more positive.

“I don’t think it was a bad performance but key moments in the game cost us – that’s what happens at this level.

“We got hit with a counter-attack and we’ve got to do better to get out to the ball and block the ball – they certainly defended their box better than what we did.”

Despite falling to defeat twice in the space of five days, Hartley believes that his side are more than capable of picking themselves back up and ending the season strongly.

Going into the double-header against the Bairns and Accies, Cove had lost just one of their previous 14 league encounters.

There is still some work to be done to ensure a promotion play-off spot – though their focus will now shift to the Scottish Cup and a fourth round trip to Brora Rangers this weekend.

“It’s been hard, we’re missing some key players also – there’s a little bug going about the camp,” Hartley added.

“We’ve had two tough games, we knew they both would be. We have to regroup – we’ve been on a brilliant run for two or three months so it’s about keeping the focus and sticking to what we believe in.

“We’re a couple of players short I think, we’ve got to still bring in one or two if we can – but it’s not an easy window in January.

“We’ll keep working away – if we can stick to the top four between now and the end of the season, we’ll see where we are after that.

“We had a great run, we’ve now got to try to get back on the horse again and get back on a good run.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley focused on play-off push
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell collects his League One player of the month award from manager Paul Hartley. Image: Cove Rangers FC.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley sets Rumarn Burrell 30-goal target and mission to be…
Mark Gallagher in action for Cove against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith
Elgin City eye loan swoop for Cove Rangers' Mark Gallagher - reports
FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 09: Cove Rangers' Rumarn Burrell in action during a cinch League One match between Falkirk and Cove Rangers at Falkirk Stadium, on January 09, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Back-to-back monthly awards for Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers suffer 4-0 defeat at League One leaders Falkirk
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley targets scalp of unbeaten Falkirk
Adam Corbett scores for Kelty Hearts against Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Hartley frustrated after Cove Rangers squander two-goal lead against Kelty Hearts
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers hoping to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium
Rio Davidson-Phipps during his time at Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Rio Davidson-Phipps