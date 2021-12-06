Kane Hester keen to make up for lost time by netting key points for Elgin City

Striker Kane Hester is eager to hit the goal trail for Elgin City and help drive the team back up League Two.

City’s main goal-grabber recently returned from a two-month lay-off with a hamstring injury, and was dealt a blow when sent off on his first game back, in a 1-0 loss at Stranraer on November 20.

Those two yellow cards meant he sat out an impressive 1-1 draw against visitors Edinburgh City, but he’s fit and available to take on leaders Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday.

Elgin have been inconsistent this term and are sitting at the wrong end of the table, but having their key forward back in the fold is a real boost.

Hester, 26, who has bagged 19 goals in each of the last two years, got off to a flying start this year, with seven goals in all competitions.

FIXTURE INFORMATION Our re-arranged fixture vs Kelty Hearts FC will now take place on Tuesday the 7th December with a 7.45pm KO Tickets are available to purchase via the Fanbase Digital Ticketing Platform & streaming is available on https://t.co/ZJJdqFs4Z7 See you soon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/O0QKlV3lny — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 1, 2021

He said: “I am really excited to get back on the pitch on Tuesday, playing with the team again and hopefully get a result which we are needing, to be honest.

“It was a consistent start to the season from me in terms of goals, but I’ve been disappointed to have been injured and then out of the team last week (through suspension).

“My scoring record is not bad so far, but I want to now get back in and score more goals.”

Hester keen to link up with Wilson

On-loan Falkirk forward Jaime Wilson netted his first Elgin goal in the 1-1 draw with Edinburgh City and there are plans to link Hester up with him when the time and fixture is right.

Hester would welcome the chance to pair up in attack with the former Caley Jags youngster if boss Gavin Price can find a way to make it happen.

He said: “Jaime scored a really good goal and he deserves it. He puts in a lot of hard work and hopefully I can get on the pitch with him and maybe get a wee partnership going.

“I am relishing the opportunity to play with Jaime. He works hard, very much like myself, so I hope we can show a bit of quality between us and deliver something.

“At the minute, we play a 4-5-1, so to fit us both in the gaffer will have to tweak the formation. However, that’s not up to me. I’m just looking forward to getting the chance to play alongside Jaime when we can.”

‘No heroes’ when taking on the best

Elgin were a whisker away from winning at Kelty Hearts in the league in a 1-1 draw in September and lethal front-man Hester believes getting big results against the strongest opponents at this level can stand them in good stead tomorrow.

Kelty will be on a high when they arrive in town after they knocked out League One side Montrose on penalties in their Scottish Cup replay at the weekend to line up a fourth round shot at holders St Johnstone next month.

He added: “We expect a tough game against Kelty. With the quality of players they have, it is mainly about keeping your shape as a team.

“There are no heroes when it comes to these matches. We need to keep it tight and hope for a positive result.

“In the past couple of seasons, we have turned over Cove Rangers and battered Queen’s Park and I view Kelty as the same kind of opposition as those teams.

“Therefore, I see absolutely no reason why we can’t do a job on them.”

City looking for turning point

Elgin are ninth in the League Two and needing to net results sooner rather than later to give themselves a chance of joining the promotion race.

Hester is confident their fortunes will flip and Elgin will soon rise up the table.

He said: “After beating Cowdenbeath a few weeks ago, I really felt we could have kicked on from there. We came close at Stranraer and were very close against Edinburgh.

“It’s all fine margins and I know for a fact it will turn in our favour. We just need a run of luck.”

Kelty will maintain winning focus

Assistant manager Steven Mackay, meanwhile, reckons Kelty Hearts tomorrow won’t be yet thinking of going the entire league season without a loss, or certainly won’t be talking about it outside the club.

The former Brora boss said: “With the career that (ex-Rangers, Hibs, Middlesbrough and Scotland player) Kevin Thomson (Kelty boss) has had and the level he has played at, he’ll be very professional in his approach.

“He won’t get carried away because he knows there is a lot of football to be played. Things can change easily if you do take you eye off the ball. He will approach each game as it comes and want to tick them off.

“Maybe in the back of his mind, he will think it would be great to go the whole league season unbeaten and I’m sure the players will think that as well.

“Right now, that won’t be at the forefront of their minds.”

Thomson’s rising stock was highlighted on Friday when he landed the latest League Two manager of the month award.