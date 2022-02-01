Elgin City boss Gavin Price rallies troops for fresh promotion push – starting at Kelty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price is challenging his Elgin City side to target a fresh unbeaten charge – as they aim for a second win over League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

A barnstorming and deserved 2-0 victory last Tuesday against the pacesetters at Borough Briggs pushed the Black and Whites to within two points of the top four in the division.

It made it six matches without loss for Elgin, but a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir brought their charge to a sudden halt.

New Central Park, where Elgin were denied a late, late win earlier this season, is the venue for Price’s team this Saturday and they will be aiming to trim the five-point gap between themselves and Edinburgh City in fourth.

No fear for return to Kelty Hearts

Having been a thorn in Kelty’s side so far, Price sees no reason why his players cannot target another win against the Fifers to restart their push for the play-offs.

He said: “We’ve got the points to get us back into the mix. We will have to go on another unbeaten run if we’re going to maintain a promotion challenge.

“We’re well aware of what we need to do. Our consistency has been a lot better of late, so hopefully we can go on another run.

“We go into every game thinking we’ve got a chance and Saturday will be no different. We were 30 seconds away from winning last time we were down there.

“Of course, we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a hard game, but it’s one we will set up to try and win.”

Early Stenny strikes costly for Elgin

Saturday’s slip-up at Ochilview saw Stenny move to within one point of the top four and kept Elgin in eighth in a really competitive lower half of the table.

Two Thomas Orr goals in the inside the first 13 minutes put the Moray men up against it, with striker Kane Hester halving the deficit before the break.

Stenny defender Jordan Tapping was red-careded with 19 minutes to go, but the visitors could not find a leveller.

FT here at Ochilview Park Stadium Goal from Kane Hester pic.twitter.com/FfdgAn6d61 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 29, 2022

Price admits the horror start was the foundation for the defeat.

He added: “After the first 15 minutes, we were reasonably good, but unfortunately a poor start cost us points.”

Loan market keeps targets in mind

During the winter window, defender Evan Towler and midfielder Kevin Hanratty have joined Elgin on loan from Aberdeen, while ex-Hamilton defender Aldin El-Zubaidi has come in until May.

Midfielder Rabin Omar has returned to the club and is coming on nicely in terms of his match fitness and on-loan Cove Rangers ace Ross Draper extended his stay until the end of the term and is excelling in defence.

Price, meanwhile, is still looking to bolster numbers at Elgin City with the loan market open after the transfer window closed on Monday evening.

He said: “I would have liked to have added more to the squad, but there will be an opportunity to do that through loans.”