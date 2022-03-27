Elgin City 2-0 Edinburgh City: Borough Briggs side open up 12-point gap over bottom of the table Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 14 games without victory against bogey team Edinburgh City, Elgin finally found a winning formula to see off their visitors from the capital.

Early goals by Josh Peters and Kane Hester set up the win and man of the match Angus Mailer was thrilled to play his part in the long overdue success.

“In the last few games at home we’ve beaten Stirling and drawn with Kelty, and with the two early goals today it helped us get on top of this game,” said Mailer.

The Perth-based midfielder has established himself as a regular starter for Elgin in his second season at the club and says his all-round game is improving with playing every week.

“Playing in the middle of the park I’m getting on the ball more, and that was one of the weaknesses in my game.

“I’m aggressive and physical but I need to relax when I’m on the ball and be more composed. It’s something I need to work on.

“I think I’ve brought something else to the team this season. I get stuck in and maybe give them something different and this helps us in a competitive league like this.”

Elgin came flying out of the blocks and Kane Hester produced a fine turn and run before smashing the ball off the Edinburgh bar on five minutes.

Three minutes later a goal did arrive for the home side and it was a first of the season for Josh Peters getting on the end of a back post Russell Dingwall corner.

Edinburgh centre back Michael Travis was booked for handling a through ball and from the resulting free kick on 17 minutes, Hester’s effort deflected off the wall and spun in to double Elgin’s advantage.

It got worse for the capital side when Travis lunged in recklessly on Hester on the halfway line and was shown a second yellow and a red with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

Hester and Dingwall passed up opportunities to get a third before the break.

Play became scrappy from both sides in the second half with little in the way of scoring opportunities falling at either end.

Dingwall had the ball in the net for Elgin midway through the half but his goal was chalked off for offside.

With 20 minutes left Edinburgh survived another scare as Brian Cameron found space for a shot off the base of the post.

The home lead was never under any threat and when visiting defender Calum Crane brought down Dingwall to earn a second yellow, Edinburgh were down to nine men and it was game over.

From the resulting free kick, Aberdeen loan teenager Tyler Mykyta came so close to a first senior goal when he crashed his 25 yard effort off the bar.

Elgin manager Gavin Price was happy with the way his team started the contest, and how they are finishing the season.

Here is the team lineup for todays match against @EdinburghCityFC Come on City! 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xA2i7Yll42 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 26, 2022

“We came out of the traps really well and earned our win with that strong start,” he said.

“Since we beat Stirling Albion here we have played the top three teams and been in the game every time.

“We have drawn two of those games (with Forfar and Kelty) and lost narrowly at Annan, and today was about raising the bar against Edinburgh.

“They are in fourth place and one of the teams we wanted to be up alongside, so it is frustrating where we are in the league.

“We deserved the win on the basis of that first spell in the game when I thought we were excellent.”