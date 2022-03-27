Elgin City 2-0 Edinburgh City: Borough Briggs side open up 12-point gap over bottom of the table Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elgin City 2-0 Edinburgh City: Borough Briggs side open up 12-point gap over bottom of the table Cowdenbeath

By Reporter
March 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Elgin City celebrate Josh Peters' opening goal.
After 14 games without victory against bogey team Edinburgh City, Elgin finally found a winning formula to see off their visitors from the capital.

Early goals by Josh Peters and Kane Hester set up the win and man of the match Angus Mailer was thrilled to play his part in the long overdue success.

“In the last few games at home we’ve beaten Stirling and drawn with Kelty, and with the two early goals today it helped us get on top of this game,” said Mailer.

The Perth-based midfielder has established himself as a regular starter for Elgin in his second season at the club and says his all-round game is improving with playing every week.

“Playing in the middle of the park I’m getting on the ball more, and that was one of the weaknesses in my game.

“I’m aggressive and physical but I need to relax when I’m on the ball and be more composed. It’s something I need to work on.

“I think I’ve brought something else to the team this season. I get stuck in and maybe give them something different and this helps us in a competitive league like this.”

Elgin came flying out of the blocks and Kane Hester produced a fine turn and run before smashing the ball off the Edinburgh bar on five minutes.

Three minutes later a goal did arrive for the home side and it was a first of the season for Josh Peters getting on the end of a back post Russell Dingwall corner.

Kane Hester is mobbed by his teammates after scoring for Elgin. 

Edinburgh centre back Michael Travis was booked for handling a through ball and from the resulting free kick on 17 minutes, Hester’s effort deflected off the wall and spun in to double Elgin’s advantage.

It got worse for the capital side when Travis lunged in recklessly on Hester on the halfway line and was shown a second yellow and a red with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

Hester and Dingwall passed up opportunities to get a third before the break.

Play became scrappy from both sides in the second half with little in the way of scoring opportunities falling at either end.

Dingwall had the ball in the net for Elgin midway through the half but his goal was chalked off for offside.

With 20 minutes left Edinburgh survived another scare as Brian Cameron found space for a shot off the base of the post.

The home lead was never under any threat and when visiting defender Calum Crane brought down Dingwall to earn a second yellow, Edinburgh were down to nine men and it was game over.

From the resulting free kick, Aberdeen loan teenager Tyler Mykyta came so close to a first senior goal when he crashed his 25 yard effort off the bar.

Elgin manager Gavin Price was happy with the way his team started the contest, and how they are finishing the season.

“We came out of the traps really well and earned our win with that strong start,” he said.

“Since we beat Stirling Albion here we have played the top three teams and been in the game every time.

“We have drawn two of those games (with Forfar and Kelty) and lost narrowly at Annan, and today was about raising the bar against Edinburgh.

“They are in fourth place and one of the teams we wanted to be up alongside, so it is frustrating where we are in the league.

“We deserved the win on the basis of that first spell in the game when I thought we were excellent.”

