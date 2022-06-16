New assistant boss Jim Weir got buzz from late-season return to Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Enjoyment was a key reason for Jim Weir opting to return to Elgin City as assistant manager this summer.

It’s a role reversal in Moray as the former City manager becomes Gavin Price’s right-hand man, with the duo having worked together before Weir left to take the Forfar Athletic manager’s job in 2017.

With Steven Mackay recently leaving the League 2 club due to increasing work commitments in Manchester, Weir replaced him as the new number two, having already returned in March to help Price out on matchdays.

Perth-based Weir’s work can take him as far as north Wales, but he will be on hand every weekend and most midweeks for training.

Weir thrilled to be back on board

And he explained the satisfaction from seeing some of his ex-players – and Price – develop with more experience under their belts.

He said: “Gavin asked me towards the end of last season to come in and give him a hand during a sticky spell and I got a real feel for it again.

“I enjoyed working with the players and seeing how they had progressed and how Gavin had progressed.

“It was disappointing to lose Steven Mackay, although we did know his work commitments were challenging.

“I didn’t want to leave Gavin in the lurch. Elgin means a lot to me and they are the best part-time club I’ve worked with. The work arrangements with Gavin and the club made it an easy decision for me.

“There will be times when I will miss (training) sessions or a midweek game, but the important thing is for Gavin to have someone there to support him on Saturday matchdays. I know I can give him that in terms of my experience.”

Start of busy pre-season run for City

This Saturday, Elgin get their pre-season games under way with a trip to Highland League hosts Clach before heading to another HFL team, Strathspey Thistle, on Tuesday.

Next Saturday and Sunday (June 25/26), Elgin host a four-club tournament with League 1 side Peterhead, Highland League champions Fraserburgh and another Highland League outfit in Inverurie Locos.

PRE-SEASON The squad start there pre-season training for the upcoming campaign tomorrow evening. We have our pre-season schedule & premier sports cup draw in the graphics below👇 We look forward to seeing you all soon. ⚽️🏟 pic.twitter.com/q0cFOAcOTR — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 8, 2022

The pre-season contests will be to kickstart the centenary celebrations of 100 years of action for Elgin at Borough Briggs.

At 1pm on the Saturday, Elgin take on Fraserburgh, with a 5pm kick-off then pitching Peterhead in against Locos. The respective winners and losers meet the next day.

Elgin also face Keith away on Tuesday, June 28, and, on Friday, July 1, the Black and Whites visit Forres Mechanics for the testimonial match for the Can-Cans’ twins Graham and Lee Fraser.

On Tuesday, July 5, City take a team to Rothes before midfield ace Brian Cameron will be centre of attention when Rangers B side visit on July 6.

SOAPY TESTIMONIAL We are delighted to be able to announce Soapy’s Testimonial match will be against Rangers B on Wednesday 6th July at BB 🏟 Head over to the dedicated Facebook page Brian Cameron Testimonial for all the information 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aNEDkGYwZc — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 13, 2022

Century of play at Borough Briggs

Weir is relishing the games as the team seeks to get off to a strong start next season after finishing ninth in League 2 in April.

He said: “It’s a big year for the club, celebrating 100 years at Borough Briggs, so I hope we get a good turnout for the tournament next weekend.

“We also have Brian Cameron’s testimonial coming up soon, so these are exciting games to look forward to ahead of what will be another tough league campaign.

“It’s a season everyone at Elgin is looking forward to, to try to put last season’s disappointment behind us.”

League Cup draw ‘tough’ for Elgin

Former St Johnstone player Weir and Price will send their team out to face the Premiership Saints in the Premier Sports Cup next month.

Elgin start with away trips to Ayr United and Annan Athletic on July 9 and 16, before hosting St Johnstone and Queen of the South on July 19 and 23.

Ayr and Queens have just dropped down from the Championship, while Annan are League 2 rivals for City.

PREMIER SPORTS CUP FIXTURE INFO Saturday 9th July vs Ayr United (Away) Saturday 16th July vs Annan (Away) Tuesday 19th July vs St Johnstone (Home) Saturday 23rd July vs Queen of the South (Home) Full Fixture info can be found here https://t.co/07bIkuDuLU ⚽🤍 pic.twitter.com/6P4VGACTDo — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 27, 2022

And Weir hopes Elgin can hit the ground running within a difficult Group F.

He added: “To get two away fixtures in the draw doesn’t usually happen. It will be two tough away ties before the two home games.

“It is a tough draw, but you take each game as it comes.

“For the lower league clubs, if you get a favourable draw, there is always a chance of progressing.

“You might find teams are not yet up to full speed, but you have to also use these games as part of your build-up to the start of the league campaign.”