Elgin City manager Gavin Price hails major impact over improving striker Kane Hester

Boss Gavin Price praised razor-sharp striker Kane Hester for stepping up his overall game as well as slamming home seven goals so far for Elgin City.

The League Two side’s most dangerous forward has hit the ground running this term and reached the tally of seven from his 12 appearances.

Manager Price praised the 27-year-old as well as players sitting just behind him for showing their attacking qualities, including in last week’s impressive 2-0 home win over second-placed Bonnyrigg Rose, which was their first league victory of the season.

He said: “Kane is looking a real threat. He had another couple of chances last Saturday too, but his all-round game has improved over the last two or three weeks.

“He’s working even harder for the team and is involved a lot more, so you can see his overall quality, not just his goals.

“It’s great to see the goals spread around the team. Brian Cameron, for example, scored last week and Russell Dingwall has scored recently too.

Our match against @albionrovers , which was due to take place tomorrow afternoon at Borough Briggs, has now been postponed as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/0vdkNohSa4 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 9, 2022

“We do need goals from the midfield areas and we’re getting that, scoring from different areas of the park.

“The next challenge is for our wider players to get into scoring positions as well.”

Standards were set in latest display

Price is thrilled by the manner of the performances, which helped Elgin push away from bottom spot to seventh.

He added: “We didn’t have a sticky period in the game and defended well for 90 minutes.

“We had been scoring goals, but we managed to keep a clean sheet and get the three points. It was pleasing and we deserved it.

“We’d been ahead in five games and not won, so we should have more points on board. It was a good starting point.

“Bonnyrigg were always going to be difficult opponents, but I’ve not seen a difference really in any of our opponents so far this season.

“We’ve pretty much played every team now, apart from Albion Rovers, because we’ve played Stenhousemuir and Annan in cup-ties.

“The table is going to be tight from top to bottom. You turn up on the day and any match you could win or lose because it’s going to be so close.

“The challenge to the players is they have to be up for it and ensure we maintain the same level of performance every week as we put in against Bonnyrigg because if we don’t you become unstuck. We cannot, and will not, underestimate any team we play in this league.”

Stenny next fixture set for Elgin City

In line with all SPFL fixtures this weekend, Elgin’s home match against Albion Rovers has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death on the Queen on Thursday.

Elgin are due to go to fourth-placed Stenhousemuir next Saturday, with the gap being only three points.

City have already played the Warriors and defeated them 3-1 at Borough Briggs in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

That result earned them a third-round away trip to League One Peterhead, which is set for September 24.