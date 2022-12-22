Gavin Price eager for Elgin City to rise to next top-of-table contest against Stirling Albion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Gavin Price eager for Elgin City to rise to next top-of-table contest against Stirling Albion

By Andy Skinner
December 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Gavin Price says two contrasting recent performances have made clear Elgin City’s benchmark when they face Stirling Albion on Friday.

The Black and Whites triumphed 2-1 at home to Stenhousemuir in their last league fixture, with the result keeping them third in the League Two table.

In their previous home match just under a month beforehand, City suffered a chastening 4-0 loss to leaders Dumbarton.

With three wins along with a penalty shoot-out exit to League One side Clyde in the SPFL Trust Trophy since then, Price is confident his side are back on track.

Matthew Cooper returned for Elgin City against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie

Price is eager to follow that up with another strong home display against another promotion rival.

He said: “It’s a home game against one of the top teams in the league.

“We need to make sure we are mindful of how we go into the game.

“I saw one side of us against Dumbarton recently, and then another side against Stenhousemuir.

“We need to make sure we’ve got the right Elgin that turns up.

“I’m pretty sure we have learned the harsh lessons from the Dumbarton game and we won’t repeat that again.

“We have certainly been defensively better. I still think we need to improve how we are playing, but it’s getting that balance right.

“We have been scoring a lot of goals, but conceding too many goals recently.

“We have shored that up a little bit recently, but it’s just about getting the balance right to win more games than we draw or lose.”

City returning to action against highly-placed Binos

Elgin will play their first match for nearly a fortnight, after last weekend’s trip to Albion Rovers was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The wintry conditions have also affected Elgin’s training schedule, however Price says City are ready for the challenge of facing a second-placed Binos side, who Elgin can move to within two points of with a victory.

Price added: “Stirling will be a hard game. They are a good side, who themselves have scored a lot of goals this season.

“They have very dangerous attacking players, so we are going to have to make sure we are ready for them.

“It has not been easy with the weather and the logistics of where the squad is geographically based.

“We managed to get a couple of things done, and we got everybody back on Tuesday for training as normal.

“It has not been ideal but I don’t think we will be the only team that will have been hampered with that.

“The players are good at what they have got to do off the park, and they have kept themselves going. We will be ready to go on Friday.”

City will be without defender Jake Dolzanski through suspension, however Price is pleased with the cover he has available to him.

Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski.

The Elgin boss added: “We have good strength in depth in the squad, which is important. We have got players who can step in, and hopefully they will take their opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City bolster squad with arrival of Camelon Juniors winger
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price may search for new recruits in bid to address…
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City target 'statement' win against Stirling Albion, says defender Ross Draper
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented