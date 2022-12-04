Elgin City 2-1 Stenhousemuir: Borough Briggs men make it three wins on the spin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City’s battling qualities came to prominence yet again as they ground out their third consecutive win.

A 2-1 home win over Stenhousemuir consolidated City’s position in third, with assistant manager Jim Weir pleased with his team’s response to their last home performance.

A 4-0 home loss to leaders Dumbarton sparked an Elgin post-mortem, and since then they have clocked up wins at Annan and Hill of Beath in the Scottish Cup before seeing off Stenny at the weekend.

“We’ve come off the back of two really difficult games against Annan and the cup game and we had to make sure that we built on that,” Weir said.

“The last time here we were really poor. We didn’t cover ourselves in glory against Dumbarton in the second half but we got a real reaction from the players.”

First half goals from City’s leading marksmen this season, Russell Dingwall and Kane Hester bookended a Will Sewell strike for Stenny.

“They really dug in when they needed to,” Weir added. “The goal just before half-time (from Hester) settled the nerves.

“There was not much between the teams. Everybody wants to play attractive football that’s nice to watch but it’s always important to make sure that you win games and we did that today.”

It took a crucial save by City goalkeeper Thomas McHale from Euan O’Reilly’s close-range header 20 minutes from time to land all three points for the home team.

McHale paid tribute to his team-mates battling qualities.

“I think we showed a lot of resilience,” he said. “We gave away a sloppy goal so it was good to get back on the front foot before half time.

“It gave us something to hold on to in the second half.

“(Stenhousemuir) grew into the game in the second half but for the third week in a row we showed real resilience to stay in the game but still create chances.

“It’s three points on the board to push us further away from them (Stenhousemuir) and closer to the top two.”

Leaders Dumbarton were held at Bonnyrigg while second-placed Stirling lost at Stranraer so it was a good Saturday for City.

Hester missed an early opportunity when on-loan Raith defender Greig Young played him clear in the penalty area but his near post effort was blocked by keeper Jay Cantley.

Dingwall came close from 25 yards, but he was the man who broke the deadlock on 17 minutes.

A bustling run up the right by Owen Cairns led to a low cross which was perfect for Dingwall to hit first-time from the edge of the box and score his 12th goal of the season.

Stenny came back into the contest with Will Sewell firing just past, but an equaliser arrived five minutes before the break when Sewell crashed home Thomas Orr’s cutback after a mix-up in the home defence.

Elgin were under pressure at this stage but managed to force their way up the field in stoppage time to win a free kick which led to their second goal.

POST-MATCH Hear from our assistant manager Jim Weir following our 2-1 win against Stenhousemuir. Come on the City! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VxOMIa65pb — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 3, 2022

Dingwall floated the ball towards the back post and Ross Draper rose to nod it back for Hester to volley in his 22nd of the season from close range.

The home side held the upper hand after the break with Hester denied by Cantley while Young shot inches past.

Thomas Orr wasted a Stenhousemuir chance, while team-mate O’Reilly thought he had levelled with a close range header on 71 minutes which McHale saved at full stretch down to his right.

Elgin survived some nervous moments late on but just about deserved the full points based on their second half display.