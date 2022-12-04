Elgin City 2-1 Stenhousemuir: Borough Briggs men make it three wins on the spin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City 2-1 Stenhousemuir: Borough Briggs men make it three wins on the spin

By Reporter
December 4, 2022, 12:37 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 12:37 pm
Kane Hester nets Elgin's second goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Kane Hester nets Elgin's second goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City’s battling qualities came to prominence yet again as they ground out their third consecutive win.

A 2-1 home win over Stenhousemuir consolidated City’s position in third, with assistant manager Jim Weir pleased with his team’s response to their last home performance.

A 4-0 home loss to leaders Dumbarton sparked an Elgin post-mortem, and since then they have clocked up wins at Annan and Hill of Beath in the Scottish Cup before seeing off Stenny at the weekend.

“We’ve come off the back of two really difficult games against Annan and the cup game and we had to make sure that we built on that,” Weir said.

“The last time here we were really poor. We didn’t cover ourselves in glory against Dumbarton in the second half but we got a real reaction from the players.”

First half goals from City’s leading marksmen this season, Russell Dingwall and Kane Hester bookended a Will Sewell strike for Stenny.

“They really dug in when they needed to,” Weir added. “The goal just before half-time (from Hester) settled the nerves.

“There was not much between the teams. Everybody wants to play attractive football that’s nice to watch but it’s always important to make sure that you win games and we did that today.”

It took a crucial save by City goalkeeper Thomas McHale from Euan O’Reilly’s close-range header 20 minutes from time to land all three points for the home team.

McHale paid tribute to his team-mates battling qualities.

Russell Dingwall celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game. 3rd December 2022 Elgin City v Stenhousemuir CINCH SPFL L2

“I think we showed a lot of resilience,” he said. “We gave away a sloppy goal so it was good to get back on the front foot before half time.

“It gave us something to hold on to in the second half.

“(Stenhousemuir) grew into the game in the second half but for the third week in a row we showed real resilience to stay in the game but still create chances.

“It’s three points on the board to push us further away from them (Stenhousemuir) and closer to the top two.”

Leaders Dumbarton were held at Bonnyrigg while second-placed Stirling lost at Stranraer so it was a good Saturday for City.

Hester missed an early opportunity when on-loan Raith defender Greig Young played him clear in the penalty area but his near post effort was blocked by keeper Jay Cantley.

Dingwall came close from 25 yards, but he was the man who broke the deadlock on 17 minutes.

A bustling run up the right by Owen Cairns led to a low cross which was perfect for Dingwall to hit first-time from the edge of the box and score his 12th goal of the season.

Stenny came back into the contest with Will Sewell firing just past, but an equaliser arrived five minutes before the break when Sewell crashed home Thomas Orr’s cutback after a mix-up in the home defence.

Elgin were under pressure at this stage but managed to force their way up the field in stoppage time to win a free kick which led to their second goal.

Dingwall floated the ball towards the back post and Ross Draper rose to nod it back for Hester to volley in his 22nd of the season from close range.

The home side held the upper hand after the break with Hester denied by Cantley while Young shot inches past.

Thomas Orr wasted a Stenhousemuir chance, while team-mate O’Reilly thought he had levelled with a close range header on 71 minutes which McHale saved at full stretch down to his right.

Elgin survived some nervous moments late on but just about deserved the full points based on their second half display.

