Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division

The battle for promotion to shinty’s top-flight reaches the halfway stage on Saturday with a blockbuster tussle as league leaders Lochaber host second-placed Kilmallie in the Mowi National Division.

Lochaber know their one-point advantage will be at risk, but they look revitalised under manager Ally Ferguson, who said: “Any niggling injuries from two tough matches against Beauly and Oban Celtic have cleared up after last week’s free Saturday.

“Stuart Callison is still missing with a fractured knee-cap from the first game of the season. Otherwise, we have a clean bill of health.

“We know we will have to be at our best against Kilmallie, and will need to take our chances when we get them to get a result.

“There won’t be much between the two teams, it’s a local derby and we are all looking forward to the game.”

Kilmallie boss John Morrison is piecing together a youthful squad – which includes three 15-year-olds.

And he will be missing two experienced players at the weekend, saying: “We are without Michael Rodger for Saturday, as well as Martin Stewart and a couple of our fringe players.

“Mikey, who was already suffering from a bad knock, had a setback at the weekend whilst Marty’s played through injury for us a few times now – but if we don’t rest him, he’ll never get right.”

Elsewhere in a tight division, Glenurquhart and Inveraray, who are both also very much in the promotion hunt, meet at Blairbeg, while Oban Celtic host Fort William, who – despite being sixth – are still only four points off second place.

Four Newtonmore players to return for Oban Camanachd clash

One side have players returning, while the other will have significant absentees as Mowi Premiership leaders Newtonmore welcome fourth-placed Oban Camanachd to the Eilan.

‘More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Michael Russell, Craig Macleod, Iain Richardson and Drew MacDonald all didn’t start against Lovat last week, but I’m hopeful they will all be back.

“We have already dropped points at the Eilan this season when we shouldn’t have – which is unacceptable for us – and we don’t want to do so again on Saturday.”

Oban boss Gareth Evans will definitely be without two players, maybe more, and said: “Daniel Sloss has had an operation on his broken finger but won’t have the dressing removed until the day before the Celtic Society Final.

“Fellow defender Louie McFarlane is in a protective moon boot after suffering a blow to the foot last Saturday, and we are concerned he may have suffered a fracture.

“Blair McFarlane and Andy MacDonald also picked up injuries at the weekend, but I’m more hopeful about them, while Malcolm Clark will return.”

Lovat take on Caberfeidh at Balgate, and boss Jamie Matheson is pleased with the progress made by a couple of his returning players, saying: “Lorne MacKay got another 70 minutes against Newtonmore last week, whilst Graeme MacMillan played for half an hour, which helps our cause going forward.

“We’ve had two wins and two clean sheets in succession which is also very pleasing.”

Marc MacLachlan is expected to return for Lovat, while Caberfeidh’s Liam Symonds begins a two-match suspension.

Fresh from their cottages.com MacTavish Cup success, Kingussie welcome Beauly in the league.

Boss Iain Borthwick managed a short break in Venice after the final, but he was back for training on Thursday night.

He said: “The cup final win came at a cost as Lee Bain took a knock to his right knee and twisted his left knee, James Falconer had three stiches inserted on his shin, while Alexander Michie suffered a slight hamstring strain. We’ll assess them all.”

Beauly pair Andrew Morrison and Robbie Brindle are out with ankle injuries.

The second derby meeting of the season between Skye Camanachd and Kinlochshiel takes place in Portree.

‘Shiel were narrow 1-0 winners when the sides met on the opening day of the season and for Skye, the match is a chance to bounce back from losing the MacTavish Cup final.

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Kyles Athletic meet for the second successive Saturday and the fourth time this season.

GMA have won both cup ties between the sides, while Kyles came out on top in the league.

Elsewhere, Bute and Strathglass vie for the only remaining place in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals.