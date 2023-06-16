Former Elgin City striker Kane Hester opens up on historic gambling issues after accepting suspended eight-game ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Former Elgin City striker Kane Hester opens up on historic gambling issues after accepting suspended eight-game ban

The attacker moved from Borough Briggs to Montrose at the end of last season.

By Ewan Smith
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
Former Elgin City striker Kane Hester has opened up on the historic gambling issues that have hung over him for nine years – after accepting a suspended eight-game ban from the SFA.

Hester lost his job as a firefighter after a protracted court case in March over an alleged spot-betting scam whilst he was at Borough Briggs.

Hester was acquitted of all charges – along with three others – at Dundee Sheriff Court.

But after becoming Montrose’s record-signing last month, Hester was cited for an entirely separate charge that he breached section 31 of the SFA Disciplinary Rules that prohibits players from all forms of gambling on football.

Hester made a number of historic smaller bets between 13 August 2014 and 27 April 2019 – mostly under £5 – while he was a player at Junior side Arbroath Vics, Arbroath, Albion Rovers and Elgin City.

He did not play in any of the games he bet on.

Now the SFA have cleared Hester to play without any immediate suspension – only applicable if he breaches the rules again in the coming season.

The SFA took account of the significant time since the offences, Hester’s remorseful attitude and willingness to help people understand the impact caused by gambling harm.

In an interview with The Courier, Hester said he hasn’t gambled for four years.

He will now use his experiences – which started when he was a “young and naïve” 18-year-old – to hold “gambling harm” talks with others via PFA Scotland, RCA Trust and Montrose Community Trust.

A ‘steep learning curve’ for striker

“I’m genuinely remorseful over all of this,” Hester said.

“It has been a very steep learning curve. It’s a period of my life that I want to put behind me and move on from. At the same time, I can use it to help others.

“I was just 18 when I first had a bet. I was starting out in football and the world was opening up to me.

“Young and naive, I didn’t fully appreciate the significance of betting. I didn’t really understand, at the time, that it wasn’t allowed.

“When you are younger you don’t really think about these things. You don’t always make the most sensible of choices.

“I didn’t really think that gambling on football was a big deal.

“I understand the consequences of gambling. I fully appreciate that, as a footballer, it’s not permitted in any form.”

“But football has changed a lot in terms of how we, as players, are educated over the perils of gambling.

“I’m a lot more mature and willing to take ownership of my past. I think that’s an important part of moving on.

“I’m not a naive young man any more. I understand the consequences of gambling. I fully appreciate that, as a footballer, it’s not permitted – in any form.

“It’s really important to me to share my experiences with others.

“I want to talk openly to people about gambling harms. If, in any small way, I can help someone then that’s a positive.”

Kane Hester, who has been accused of betting on football, in action against Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup.
A huge impact off the pitch

Now 27, Hester’s historic gambling and subsequent court case has had a serious impact on his life on and off the pitch.

But he has continued to find form, netting 29 goals for Elgin City last term to earn a record-breaking move to Montrose.

And after feeling the love from Montrose – who immediately formed a support network to help Hester tackling his historic gambling issues head on – he’s looking forward to repaying them.

He added: “This has had a huge impact on my life.

“I’ve lost a lot. I’ve lost a career as a firefighter and I’ve had the cloud hanging over me for a long time. It’s not just been one big episode, it’s two.

“I had the court case and then the SFA charge just after I signed for Montrose.

“I haven’t bet in a long, long time – not since 2019.

“I’ve moved on from it but it’s been difficult to put it behind me until now.

“The support I’ve had from Montrose has been incredible.

“I’ve only been here for few weeks but I’ve already felt more supported by the people here than I have anywhere else.

“They have tackled the issue head on with me. I’ve been honest and up front with them and they have been the same with me.

“It really is a family club that cares about the people that work here and the only way I can repay them is by doing my job on the pitch.

“I want to get my head down, score goals and put smiles onto the faces of the Montrose fans.”

