Brora boss Steven Mackay proud of Betfred Cup showings

Player-manager Steven Mackay reckons Brora Rangers can take pride in their performances as the Highland League side brought the curtain down on their Betfred Cup campaign with a penalty shoot-out loss to Forfar.

An action-packed match finished 3-3 at Station Park before the Loons triumphed 4-3 in the shoot-out to claim a bonus point.

“I thought we deserved more from the game,” said Mackay. “There was maybe a bit of naivety at the end when we should have seen the game out, but I am proud of how the players performed.

“We have gone behind a few times in this competition with self-inflicted goals, so it was good to see the reaction from the boys in that regard.

“I am proud of our contribution to this competition. This game was a great opportunity to get three points, but that is the standard we set for ourselves and we need to take this into the league campaign.”

Forfar took the lead in the 33rd minute after an error by Brora goalkeeper Grant Beattie before an Andy Macrae cross was deflected home to draw the Cattachs level.

Martin Maclean put Brora 2-1 up after the break, but Forfar equalised against the run of play with 10 minutes remaining through Murray Mackintosh.

Jordan Macrae looked to have sealed the win for Brora with three minutes remaining before Forfar hit back again via a Jordan Allan penalty to take the match to a shoot-out, where Maclean saw his spot-kick saved as the Loons took the bonus point.