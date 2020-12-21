Michael Selfridge sinks Deveronvale with late winner in game where Cammy Keith netted 350th Highland League goal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cammy Keith scored the 350th goal of his career as Keith grabbed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Deveronvale.

Michael Selfridge fired home an injury-time winner with the very last kick of the ball.

Both teams had chances in the first half as Keith and Selfridge should have scored in the opening 10 minutes, while a Ryan Farquhar effort was cleared off the line by Keith defender Andrew Smith, before Greg Buchan hit the crossbar with a curling free-kick from wide on the left.

Striker Keith put the visitors ahead eight minutes after the break and hit the 350-goal milestone when he collected Stewart Hutcheon’s through ball and weaved his way past a couple of poor challenges before firing low beyond Gavin Still from six yards.

The 33-year-old is in his second spell at the Maroons after returning from Formartine United three years ago.

Vale got themselves back on level terms when Andrew Smith was adjudged to have handled in the box and substitute Robert Scott made an immaculate job from the penalty spot.

Both teams had chances to win the game, but it was Selfridge who claimed the glory by shooting beyond Still from 16 yards after a free-flowing move down the left, leaving Vale frustrated by their inability to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Keith manager Andy Roddie was pleased to see his team claim the victory and praised his players for pushing for the victory all the way to the final whistle.

He said: “I felt we controlled the game throughout and were worthy of the win, with the lads continuing to adapt to the way we are asking them to play.

“Our second goal was beautifully created by Liam Strachan and Andrew Smith, with Michael Selfridge finishing superbly while Cammy Keith did what he does best for the opener.”

Vale interim manager Craig Stewart, taking charge for the first time following Steve Dolan’s shock departure, felt his side were the better of the two teams and was disappointed to take nothing from the game.

He said: “It was like chalk and cheese from last week against Camelon in the Scottish Cup, as the team responded with a really positive performance, but we are disappointed with the way we conceded both goals.

“As for my own position, I would like to get the job on a permanent basis, but it will be up to the board to decide who will take the club forward.

“Hopefully things can be sorted out quickly, as all we want is for the club to succeed and move on as a positive force.”