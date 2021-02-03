Clach boss Jordan MacDonald wants to make strides up Highland League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald feels the Lilywhites are too big a club to be struggling near the bottom of the Highland League.

MacDonald, who took the job last September after the departure of Sandy McLeod, thinks the club should be setting their sights higher after some disappointing seasons.

The Merkinch outfit have finished third-bottom in the last two seasons under Sandy McLeod, with Iain Polworth’s last season seeing them in 13th.

MacDonald, who has his former Inverness City colleagues Garry Farquhar and Michael Mackenzie on his coaching staff, wants to see Clach improve their fortunes.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, Clach are a massive Highland League football club, who have been sitting at the wrong end of the Highland League for too many years now.

“It’s a challenge myself, Gary and Michael couldn’t say no to. It wasn’t something I was going to turn down. We’ve got our thoughts on where we want Clach to be.

“Is it going to happen overnight? Obviously not. But when you go into a football club and confidence is low, you’ve got to start there.

“We don’t want to be sitting second and third-bottom. That’s no disrespect to anyone who’s had the job before; we don’t feel Clach should be sitting second and third-bottom of the Highland League.”

Clach’s highest league finish in recent years has been 11th and they have not finished in the top half since they came fifth in the 2012-13 season.

They managed one league game before the league shut down – a 4-2 defeat to Inverurie Locos – and a Scottish Cup exit against Caledonian Braves.

MacDonald, however, has no qualms with how his players have responded to adversity.

MacDonald added: “The first week we had before pre-season was the only thing. We found out Sandy was leaving and had three days before pre-season started on the Saturday.

“There’s never been a problem. We’ve got on with it and so have the players. They have been brilliant for us and everyone has bought into what we’ve asked them to do.”