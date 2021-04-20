Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers’ play-off with Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts will not go ahead this weekend as both clubs await an SPFL ruling.

Highland League side Brora had been scheduled to play Kelty in the first game of their pyramid play-off tie, however, the SPFL board are yet to make a decision on dates for the winner to face the bottom side in League Two.

The Cattachs have been told they meet the requisite criteria to join the SPFL and chairman William Powrie remains confident they will get confirmation of dates for the ties.

However, it means the games between Brora and Kelty have to be put on hold for the time being, until the SPFL reach a decision.

Chairman’s Update – Pyramid Play Off pic.twitter.com/dYlZn8xuQX — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 20, 2021

Powrie said: “The game against Kelty is not going ahead this weekend. It will be rearranged once they’re in a position to give us dates.

“They (SPFL) have got to go through a process and, while we would sooner get on with it, we appreciate they are going through their negotiations and addressing the issues as they see them.

“We’ve met the full ground and due diligence criteria for entry into the SPFL, which is great as far as the club is concerned.

“We just now await the outcome of their deliberations from the board meeting on Monday. Time does run out and I hope – and I’ve got no grounds to base this on – we might hear something by the end of the week.”

Yesterday Brechin reportedly wrote to the SPFL to suggest a play-off against either Kelty or Brora would be unfair, instead proposing an expanded League Two to allow both to join.

🗣️"They are getting denied access to a closed shop – there should be a pathway for clubs." With doubts over the pyramid play-offs this season, Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice wants @brorarangers & @KeltyHeartsFC to be given the chance to fight for promotion. pic.twitter.com/3vuuFIfvxV — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 20, 2021

Brechin are eight points adrift at the bottom of League Two and would be in pole position to face either the Highland or Lowland League champions for a place in the SPFL.

All three clubs were in identical situations a year ago, when the season was curtailed early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this time around, Brora were declared Highland League winners after just three games, with Kelty managing 13 games before they were named Lowland League champions.

“It’s totally out of our hands,” added Powrie. “We’ve been told we meet all the necessary criteria so we just await notification of the game.

“It’s just a question of waiting on decisions to be made. We’re continuing to train, we’re continuing to test and the players are readying themselves for the game when it does take place.”