Brian Macleod had no hesitation stepping up and helping out Nairn County in their time of need.

With manager Ronnie Sharp taking a break from the game after suffering a heart attack last week, Macleod was asked to take the team as interim manager with current assistant boss Mike Rae.

The former Clach head coach has been assisting Stuart Finnie and Kevin McLeod with the club’s reserve team on a part-time basis.

Macleod had a successful stint as a player at Nairn, making his debut under Sharp in 2003 before going on to make 220 appearances for the club.

We are pleased to report that our Manager Ronnie Sharp has been discharged from Raigmore Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Thursday Ronnie is currently recuperating at home and would like to thank everyone who has sent their best wishes and got in touch to wish him well pic.twitter.com/W284BFMlUi — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) May 26, 2021

Director of football Graeme Macleod gave him the call this week and he hopes things can be kept as smooth as possible until Sharp is ready to return.

“It’s a very well-run club and everything is in place for pre-season,” said Brian Macleod. “It’s more a case of keeping it ticking over and planning training at the moment.

“The most important thing is things remain as normal as possible for the players. We’ll try keep training as close to what Ronnie would do, so it’s a seamless transition when he comes back.

“I’ve been back working with the reserves over the last year and I’ve loved it. I couldn’t commit to it full-time due to work but I’ve been around the club.”

Macleod worked briefly with Sharp and Rae as a coach in 2018 prior to taking the manager’s job at Clach, where he finished his playing career and had been part of Iain Polworth’s backroom team.

He is not looking any further than the current short-term job he has, towards any long-term managerial return.

“With my job it’s very difficult,” Macleod said. “I couldn’t commit to anything in that sense.

“Longer-term I’d maybe get involved in the Highland League in some capacity but I’m happy to help in the short-term at the moment.”

It is an unusual situation for Nairn to find themselves in, with no set period for the interim management team to be in place for.

Highland neighbours Caley Thistle faced a similar predicament earlier this year when John Robertson took a leave of absence due to a family bereavement. Neil McCann led the team until the end of the season.

“It came as a shock when I heard the news about Ronnie and I wish him a speedy recovery,” added Macleod.

“I know the club and how Ronnie works. It depends on when Ronnie feels ready to return; I’m sure he’ll be keen to get back involved as soon as possible but the most important thing is he’s fit and healthy.

“You never know what’s around the corner. It’s really unfortunate and unexpected and it’s probably a difficult time for the club, as they didn’t know what they’re going to do.

“The players are in for a meeting with the club on Saturday and we’ll get a chat with them. They’ve had a good break from football and are raring to go.”