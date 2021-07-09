Fort William make two signings ahead of Highland League campaign

Fort William have made a pair of signings in preparation for the new Highland League campaign.

The Lochaber side get their season under way on July 24, taking on Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Manager Ashley Hollyer has bolstered his squad with the additions of defender Brandon Scott and midfielder Darren Brew.

Brew has arrived from England on a two-year deal, with Hollyer saying: “‘Darren came up on trial from south of the border and instantly impressed.

© Supplied by Fort William

“(He is) a hard-working CM, who I’m delighted to add to the squad.”

On the addition of Scott, Hollyer added: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Brandon to the Fort.

“He adds quality and physicality along with strengthening the squad and adding competition for places across the back line.”

The duo follow Cameron Adisi and Louis Kane in arriving at Claggan Park in recent days.