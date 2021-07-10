Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay pinpoints rise of Montrose after 2015 play-off drama

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay highlighted Montrose’s make-or-break play-off win over the Cattachs six years ago as the turning point for the Angus club.

Recovering from a 1-0 defeat to David Kirkwood’s Brora at Dudgeon Park, the Gable Endies – then bossed by Dundee United legend Paul Hegarty – won 3-1 at Links Park to keep their place in the SPFL by the skin of their teeth.

Current manager Stewart Petrie was Hegarty’s successor and he has driven the club upwards.

So much so, they were pipped to promotion to the Championship when they lost out in the promotion play-offs against Morton.

This afternoon, Brora Rangers – without a pre-season game under their belts due to Covid – head to Montrose for their opening tie in their group of the Premier Sports Cup.

Upward spiral for Montrose followed nerve-shredding play-off

Brora boss Mackay said: “Stewart Petrie has done a fantastic job at Montrose and they had an exceptional season.

“It can show you what can happen in the opposite impact of play-offs. Montrose were up against us a few years ago after finishing bottom of League Two.

“Fast forward six years and they were in the League One promotion play-offs. You see the impact a scare like that can have in a football club.

“They have gone from strength to strength and improved every season. It will be a tough opener for us, made even tougher by the fact we’ve not been able to play any pre-season friendlies due to Covid. We’re still looking forward to a competitive game and having fans back in the stadium.”

Brora were thrilled to make League Cup bow last year

Brora made their League Cup debut last season and competed so well in a 3-1 loss to Hibs, while drawing against Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic before losing 2-0 to Dundee.

Forfar and now Premiership Dundee lie in wait once more, along with Ross County in a section already stirred up by the Dingwall club having to forfeit tomorrow’s game at Forfar due to several players and coaches testing positive for Covid.

As much as Brora are looking forward to taking on top-flight Dundee next Tuesday and County on July 21, Mackay is keen to see how his team fare against Montrose, of League One, and Forfar, of League Two.

The Highland League champions lost their play-off against Kelty Hearts in May, but the Dudgeon Parkers are determined to win the right to fight for a place in League Two again next year.

The manager said: “Last season was our first involvement in the League Cup and we thoroughly enjoyed it and had some credible performances against some top teams and we will be looking for more of the same this season.

“Going up against teams from League Two is always good for us. That’s where we want to get to. This is a good opportunity to gauge where we are.

“We have got over the disappointment of the Kelty games and the play-offs. We’re still firmly focused on getting into the Scottish Leagues and this will give us a wee taste of what that will potentially look like.

“We will keep our focus in terms of trying to win the Highland League and get up via the play-offs.”

Games can sharpen side for Highland League kick off

With no warm-up games to sharpen them up, the Brora boss insists the quickfire cup clashes will be best served as preparation for the start of their HFL title defence.

Mackay explained: “I have spoken to the players and we’re not going to get too focused on the results. The fact we’ve not been able to play pre-season games means that we’re almost treating this as a pre-season tournament.

“We’ve prepared really well for it, but we won’t get too caught up in the results. It’s more about the performances and getting the boys match-sharp when we kick off away to Deveronvale on July 24.”

Covid ‘difficult to avoid’

The former Ross County and Elgin City striker believes that the impact of Covid, which is hitting clubs near and far, is not going away any time soon.

He added: “One of our players unfortunately tested positive and he was out of action along with a couple of other players who were close contacts.

“It has been far from ideal, but given the way the world is at this moment in time you will be very lucky not to have Covid impact your club or preparations at some point.

“We have seen what has happened to Ross County. Irrespective of the protocols in place, it is sometimes very difficult to avoid.

“Those boys were in isolation for 10 days and returned to training on Thursday night, which was great. They are a wee bit behind the rest of the squad in terms of fitness and training but a few more weeks and we will have a fully fit squad to select from.”