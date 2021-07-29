Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hails his EE Aberdeenshire Cup heroes

By Callum Law
July 29, 2021, 6:00 am
The Fraserburgh players celebrate with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup trophy
The Fraserburgh players celebrate with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup trophy

Manager Mark Cowie praised his strikers for firing them to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory.

Having trailed Formartine United at half-time Paul Campbell’s brace and Scott Barbour’s strike meant the Broch retained the Shire Cup.

When asked about his frontmen, Cowie said: “First half they all had chances and didn’t take them.

“But I didn’t think it was clicking between the three of them (Campbell, Barbour and Sean Butcher).

“But second half it worked better. I did have a couple of words at half-time saying we needed more from them.

Scott Barbour celebrates scoring Fraserburgh’s second goal against Formartine in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final

“Paul came out a new player in the second half, he started making the runs that troubled Formartine, got two goals and Scott scores his wonderstrike.

“Strikers normally get the credit because they put the ball in the net, but you’ve got to keep it out at the other end as well.

“Bryan Hay was immense, Ryan Christie in his game in a couple of years after injury was immense, Willie West and Paul Leask showed up when we needed them as well.
“Defensively we are strong and we’ve got good options up front.”

Victory for the fans and unsung heroes

This is the third time Cowie has won the Aberdeenshire Cup as a manager having also won it twice as a player with the Broch.

He added:  “I’ve won it a few times as a manager and as player, but it’s great for the players and the fans.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie

“The fans are unbelievable and turn out in such numbers to support us.

“There’s a lot of unsung heroes at the club from directors and committee, the guys that turn up voluntarily and make sure we have an environment in which to perform.

“The players and staff are all grateful for that and it doesn’t get old winning trophies.”

Lawson disappointed

Formartine boss Paul Lawson said: “Overall it’s disappointing, losing a final is never nice.

“We did get a reaction from Saturday, I thought we started the game really well.
“But losing our first goal so soon after half-time probably killed us.

“Credit to Fraserburgh, they deserved to win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]