Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hails his EE Aberdeenshire Cup heroes

Manager Mark Cowie praised his strikers for firing them to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory.

Having trailed Formartine United at half-time Paul Campbell’s brace and Scott Barbour’s strike meant the Broch retained the Shire Cup.

When asked about his frontmen, Cowie said: “First half they all had chances and didn’t take them.

“But I didn’t think it was clicking between the three of them (Campbell, Barbour and Sean Butcher).

“But second half it worked better. I did have a couple of words at half-time saying we needed more from them.

“Paul came out a new player in the second half, he started making the runs that troubled Formartine, got two goals and Scott scores his wonderstrike.

“Strikers normally get the credit because they put the ball in the net, but you’ve got to keep it out at the other end as well.

“Bryan Hay was immense, Ryan Christie in his game in a couple of years after injury was immense, Willie West and Paul Leask showed up when we needed them as well.

“Defensively we are strong and we’ve got good options up front.”

Victory for the fans and unsung heroes

This is the third time Cowie has won the Aberdeenshire Cup as a manager having also won it twice as a player with the Broch.

He added: “I’ve won it a few times as a manager and as player, but it’s great for the players and the fans.

“The fans are unbelievable and turn out in such numbers to support us.

“There’s a lot of unsung heroes at the club from directors and committee, the guys that turn up voluntarily and make sure we have an environment in which to perform.

“The players and staff are all grateful for that and it doesn’t get old winning trophies.”

Lawson disappointed

Formartine boss Paul Lawson said: “Overall it’s disappointing, losing a final is never nice.

“We did get a reaction from Saturday, I thought we started the game really well.

“But losing our first goal so soon after half-time probably killed us.

“Credit to Fraserburgh, they deserved to win the game.”