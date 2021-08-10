Caley Thistle starlets Robbie Thompson and Lewis Nicolson in loan switch to Clach

Highland League club Clach have snapped up two talented Caley Thistle kids until January.

Defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Robbie Thompson, who are both 17, have made the move across Inverness to bolster manager Jordan MacDonald’s options.

A statement from the Lilywhites said: “We are delighted to announce the loan signings of Lewis Nicolson and Robbie Thompson from @ICTFC. A huge thanks to everyone at @ICTFC for their assistance in arranging these deals. Welcome guys.”

The Caley Jags said: “Both Robbie and Lewis signed their first professional contracts with the club this summer and both have been with the club since they were nine-years-old.

“Robbie is a central midfielder and featured in our pre-season matches against Clach, Forres Mechanics and Aberdeen.

“Lewis is a left-back, who has recently returned from a knee injury. He has featured with the under-18s this season and in closed-doors friendlies.

“The club wishes both players the best of luck.”