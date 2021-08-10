Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Caley Thistle starlets Robbie Thompson and Lewis Nicolson in loan switch to Clach

By Paul Chalk
August 10, 2021, 11:45 am
Midfielder Robbie Thompson, left, Clach manager Jordan MacDonald and defender Lewis Nicolson.
Highland League club Clach have snapped up two talented Caley Thistle kids until January.

Defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Robbie Thompson, who are both 17, have made the move across Inverness to bolster manager Jordan MacDonald’s options.

A statement from the Lilywhites said: “We are delighted to announce the loan signings of Lewis Nicolson and Robbie Thompson from @ICTFC.  A huge thanks to everyone at @ICTFC for their assistance in arranging these deals. Welcome guys.”

The Caley Jags said: “Both Robbie and Lewis signed their first professional contracts with the club this summer and both have been with the club since they were nine-years-old.

“Robbie is a central midfielder and featured in our pre-season matches against Clach, Forres Mechanics and Aberdeen.

“Lewis is a left-back, who has recently returned from a knee injury. He has featured with the under-18s this season and in closed-doors friendlies.

“The club wishes both players the best of luck.”

