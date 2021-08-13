Huntly boss Allan Hale says there’s ‘more to come’ from his unbeaten team as they prepare to visit Turriff United

Huntly manager Allan Hale takes his unbeaten side to Turriff United in the Highland League this weekend and says there’s “more to come” from the team.

The Black and Golds have earned seven points from their first three league games, with a draw against Strathspey Thistle followed by victories over Clach and Lossiemouth.

Hale thinks putting points on the board early is “always a positive”, but insists his team can improve and keep stringing results together.

He said: “I think if you look at the Highland League nowadays, there’s no game you can look at and say that’s an easy three points. There’s no such thing as that anymore.

“Look at the teams we’ve played – Strathspey have new management and have taken in players from Caley Thistle, they’re well organised, difficult to break down and cause a threat on the counter. Lossiemouth are a really good side who don’t get enough credit either, but I’m a big fan of what they’re about and what they do.

“The onus is still on teams to go out and pick up three points – and seven out of nine is a good start.

“I don’t feel we’ve been at our fluent best in terms of what the squad’s capable of, but points on the board early is always a positive.

“The challenge now is for us to get more consistency and try to put a run of wins together.

“I feel there’s a lot more to come from the group.”

Saturday’s hosts Turriff operate a similar model to Huntly, with a focus on young talent.

Turra have yet to register a point, following a tough trio of opening league fixtures against three title hopefuls in Brechin City, Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos.

Hale expects a difficult 90 minutes at the Haughs against Dean Donaldson’s side, who pushed Inverurie all the way in a 2-1 defeat last Saturday.

The Huntly gaffer said: “Our average age is 22 and we’re trying to do it the right way by taking in young players who have ambitions to progress their careers.

“Our recruitment strategy is to take them in, develop them and repeat the cycle.

“We’re two teams (who are doing that).

“I know Dean Donaldson well. He done a fantastic job at Keith and I’m sure over time he’ll do a similar job at Turriff – so we’re anticipating a really difficult game on Saturday. It’s never easy going there, so there’s a difficult 90 minutes ahead.”

Huntly have no new injury concerns for the trip to Turriff, although they sold experienced centre-back Cammy Bowden to Junior side Bridge of Don Thistle in midweek.