Inverurie Locos veteran Neil McLean still learning in later stages of his career

Inverurie Locos captain Neil McLean says there’s still plenty he can learn after 17 years at Harlaw Park.

The 40-year-old Railwaymen skipper has been enthused working under new manager Richard Hastings.

Although he’s nearer the end of his playing career than the start McLean is eager to still try to improve.

He said: “It’s been good, you’re starting afresh again. It’s still early in the season and we’re still learning.

“The gaffer has come in and is still implementing how he wants to do things.

“We respect the levels he’s played at and his knowledge of the game, it’s good for the younger guys to learn off and good for me, even at my age to learn from him.

“He was a left-back himself so I’ll try to pick up anything I can from him when I’m playing there.

“You’ve got to be prepared to keep learning – you never stop learning.

“I’ve always tried to learn something from every manager I’ve worked with and every team-mate you play with.

“If you can take something from them it will make you a better player.

“Even at my age every day is a school day and I’m still enjoying my football.”

Locos up the cup against Jeanfield

This weekend Inverurie are in Scottish Cup first round action against Jeanfield Swifts.

The Perth side, who play in the East of Scotland League Premier Division, are something of an unknown quantity for Locos, but McLean is looking forward to the challenge.

He added: “We enjoy playing in the Scottish Cup, it’s a break from the teams you play against week-in, week-out.

“We’re playing against somebody in Jeanfield that we haven’t seen before and that’s always exciting.

“It’s always enjoyable playing at Harlaw Park in the Scottish Cup.”

Railwaymen rack up double figures

McLean played at left-back on Saturday as Inverurie recorded an impressive 10-3 win against Fort William.

He said: “They didn’t give up and although the scoreline suggests it was comfortable, they made it difficult for us at times and scored three good goals.

“We were disappointed to lose those goals, but Fort William can take heart from that.

“But for us to score 10 goals in any game means you’ve done well going forward and we’re happy with that.”