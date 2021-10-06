Rothes keep unbeaten run going; Deveronvale bounce back against Keith

Rothes stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 4-1 win against Turriff United at Mackessack Park.

The new North of Scotland Cup holders made three changes to the side which defeated Brora Rangers 2-1 in Saturday’s final with Lewis Hyde, Aidan Wilson and Ross Gunn coming into the starting line-up.

In the third minute Wilson shot tamely past from six yards with only United keeper David Dey to beat.

However, the Speysiders were not to be denied and four minutes later Fraser Robertson ran onto a through ball from Gunn to beat Dey with a 15-yard grounder to open the scoring.

Another good win for @RothesFC, should’ve scored more but a good win to keep the unbeaten start going 🍊⚫️ https://t.co/wtWsmyhuua — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@craigy_scott) October 6, 2021

Turriff replied with a Matty McDonald close-range effort but Sean McCarthy in the home goal got a strong hand to the ball to avert the danger.

Rothes doubled their lead in the 17th minute when Wilson fed Ally Mackenzie and he gave Dey no chance with low drive from the edge of the box.

Six minutes later Wilson got on the scoresheet when he took a Jack Brown pass and hammered the ball past the helpless Dey from 15 yards.

Gunn made it 4-0 in the 58th minute when he swept home a cross from the left at the back post but United pulled one back in the 70th minute with a great run and 15-yard shot shot from full back Owen Kinsella.

Deveronvale 2-0 Keith

Deveronvale bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Turriff to claim all three points from a Keith outfit who rarely troubled the home defence.

Dane Ballard put Vale ahead in the ninth minute, collecting a Ben Allan pass to fire a 14 yard effort high beyond Craig Reid in the Keith goal.

Matty Wallace almost doubled the home side’s advantage shortly afterwards but his shot from the edge of the box struck the underside of the bar before being cleared.

Michael Selfridge almost pulled Keith level shooting narrowly wide from 20 yards but Vale ended the half deservingly ahead.

Vale grabbed a second goal ten minutes into the second half when Wallace picked out Matt Jameson who curled a fantastic strike beyond Kyle Irvine who had replaced Reid at the break.

90’ | The final whistle goes, with the Vale taking the points with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Dane Ballard and Matt Jamieson! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TAB73kXFfh — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) October 6, 2021

Kieran Yeats almost surprised Vale keeper Sean McIntosh with a curling 30 yard shot from wide on the left which had to be turned over the bar before Tom Andrews headed wide from the resulting corner and Ballard blasted over from close range in added time.