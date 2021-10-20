Joe Malin targeting Scottish Cup shut-out after reaching 150 Brora clean sheets

He’s reached 150 clean sheets for Brora Rangers – but Joe Malin is eager to shut Albion Rovers out in the Scottish Cup.

The League Two side make the trip to Dudgeon Park to face the Cattachs in the second round of the competition on Saturday.

Brora’s Breedon Highland League wins against Rothes and Clachnacuddin last week took goalkeeper Malin to 150 clean sheets since joining the Sutherland club in 2013.

The 33-year-old learned he was close to reaching the landmark thanks to the help of former Deveronvale, Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth player Steven Rattray and Huntly committee member Grant Turner.

‘A good milestone’

Malin is proud of the record, but is already aiming to reach 151 clean sheets as Brora look to defeat Albion Rovers and reach round three of the Scottish Cup.

The custodian said: “It’s a good milestone. I’d no idea up until the start of last week.

“I got in touch with Steven Rattray, who had done some stats for Dale Gillespie.

“Through Steven and Grant Turner from Huntly, they managed to produce my stats at the start of last week and I was sitting on 148 prior to the Rothes game.

“It was pure coincidence that I found out I was so close to 150 when I did.

“It’s something I’m quite proud of, but it’s not just a personal accolade, there’s another 10 guys in the team who play their part and they’ve bailed me out on numerous occasions.

“I’ve managed to get 150 clean sheets in 290 games, which is a pretty good record and something I’m proud of.

“I’d be delighted if I kept another clean sheet on Saturday. If you keep clean sheets, you don’t lose games.

“Hopefully we can keep the ball out of the net against Albion Rovers.

“Having a good defensive unit and keeping clean sheets breeds confidence and the more clean sheets you keep the better for the team.”

Chasing another big tie

Brora have enjoyed some memorable days in the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs caused one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament beating Hearts in March.

As great a result as that was, Malin is hoping they can land another glamour tie in front of fans this time after playing the Jambos behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The former Ross County stopper added: “We’ve had a few good results over the years in the Scottish Cup where we’ve beaten higher league opposition.

“It’s another good test for us and hopefully if we play at our best we can get through.

“It was a great result against Hearts, but with it being behind closed doors I don’t think you enjoy it as much. Having fans in to celebrate with is much better.

“Every year in the Scottish Cup you aim to go as far as you can and hopefully get a nice glamour tie against a Premiership team along the way.”